UNION — A Monroe County man is behind bars after being charged with abduction and maliciously causing bodily injury related to an incident Wednesday in Rich Creek, Va.
Rich Creek Police Department said in a statement that Michael Steven Broyles II, 39, of Lindside was taken into custody late Wednesday in Lindside.
He is being held without bond in Southern Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Virginia.
The incident started around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday near the Pizza Plus in Rich Creek.
After witnesses saw the possible abduction and assault on a woman, the Rich Creek Police Department along with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office began a search.
The victim sustained noticeable injuries to her head and face during the incident, according to witnesses.
Later Wednesday evening, Monroe County Emergency Dispatch said Broyles and the woman, who was found safe, were located at C&C Diner in Lindside.
The West Virginia State Police and Monroe County Sheriffs Office took Broyles into custody without incident and transported him to Southern Regional Jail.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
