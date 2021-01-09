WELCH — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department arrested one man following a traffic stop in the Welch area Friday evening.
According to Sheriff James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, Curtis Gayle Whistlehunt was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule III substance and conspiracy.
Whistlehunt was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $80,000 was set.
Whistlehunt was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit to await transport to Southwestern Regional Jail.
