PRINCETON — A West Virginia man has been arrested in Mercer County on charges related to soliciting sex over the internet involving a minor.
James Biggerman, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning, according to Det.-Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Biggerman’s arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by Sommers into sexually explicit communication between Biggerman and two 13-year-old females.
Sommers said the arrest was made in Bluefield after Biggerman traveled here from Hedgesville.
He has been charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, distributing to minor obscene matter, and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.
Members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, and the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were involved in the arrest.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.