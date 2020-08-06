BLUEFIELD – A local man who was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home is facing charges including delivery of a Scheduled I controlled substance resulting in death.
The Bluefield Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Steven Payne, 31, of Bluefield, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the department..
Patrolman R.V. Johnson has worked on a month-long investigation of a drug overdose death, which led him to Steven Payne, according to investigators. During the search Tuesday, multiple types of narcotics were seized.
Payne was arrested and charged with delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance - heroin; delivery of a Schedule I resulting in death; and possession with the intent to deliver Schedule II controlled substance.
Payne was transported to Bluefield city jail, processed per department guidelines and taken for arraignment. Patrolman R.V. Johnson is the case's lead investigator, according to the department's statement.
