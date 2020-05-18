LASHMEET – A Mercer County man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a Lashmeet resident, investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said Monday.
Richard Ellison, 47, of Lashmeet was arrested Sunday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for the murder of Benny Foutch, a 72-year-old resident of Lashmeet, according to a statement released by the sheriff's department.
The investigation began when Princeton Rescue Squad was called to a residence on Reese Harmon Ridge Road for an unrelated complaint and found the body of the victim outside his residence. EMS requested law enforcement and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded. During the course of the investigation Richard Ellison was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.
The incident occurred Sunday, Sommers stated later.
Ellison has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting arraignment.
This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau.
The lead investigator is Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn, assisted by Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers and Detective M.T. Hatfield.
All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, according to investigators.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
