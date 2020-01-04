PRINCETON — A Bluefield man was arrested and arraigned Friday on charges including first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust in a case involving an underage girl.
Phillip R. Rumley Jr., 38, was arrested by officers with the Bluefield Police Department. He was then arraigned before Magistrate William Holroyd on felony charges of first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a guardian, custodian or person of trust. Rumley was also arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
An investigation was started Dec. 8, 2019 after the guardian of a female juvenile arrived at the Bluefield Police Department to make an on-station complaint, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams. The juvenile told police that she was visiting a friend at Rumley’s home.
The juvenile stated that Rumley took her into a bedroom, “pinned her to the bed and attempted to kiss her against her will,” Adams said in the report.
Adams said he spoke to the juvenile, who said Rumley had attempted to put his hands down her pants, and up her shirt while she was at the residence on Dec. 7, 2019.
“The (juvenile) advised she believed Phillip was going to rape her,” Adams stated. “(The juvenile) said she was able to stop Phillip at which point he let her up from the bed, and she was able to leave the residence.”
The juvenile showed messages between her and Rumley on her cellphone. Adams said he recognized what is called “grooming,” a method used by child molesters to gain the trust of their victims. A forensic interview was scheduled at Child Protect in Princeton.
On Dec. 9, 2019, Adams contacted Rumley’s place of employment. Rumley was asked if he would come to the police station to speak with authorities. Rumley complied and voluntarily came to the station to speak with Adams, according to the criminal complaint.
Rumley works at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“Once at the station, Rumley was informed he was not under arrest and free to leave at any time,” Adams said. “Rumley was also informed there were currently no charges filed against him. Rumley was also informed of the allegations made against him by (the juvenile).”
Rumley said he allowed the juvenile into his residence, but denied ever touching her inappropriately, according to the report.
However, after continuing the interview with Rumley he admitted to kissing (the juvenile), Adams said. Rumley stated he loved (the juvenile) and they were to be married when she reached legal age. When Rumley was asked if he had put his hands down the juvenile’s pants or shirt, he replied both times “no she stopped me.”
Rumley said he gave the juvenile “a sip of Crown” when asked if he had provided any alcohol. He also admitted that while the juvenile was in his home, “he took on the role as her guardian,” and was responsible for her while visiting his home, Adams said.
During the forensic interview at Child Protect, the juvenile provided more details about what allegedly took place at Rumley’s residence. The juvenile said that the subject of piercings had come up, and advised that Rumley had told her about piercings on his privates and forced her hand there so she could feel the piercings.
A search warrant was executed on Rumley when he voluntarily came to the Bluefield Police Department and a photograph of his privates was taken, Adams said. The photograph shows multiple piercing that “were found to be comparative to how (the juvenile) had described them in her forensic interview.”
Magistrate Holroyd set a $25,000 cash or surety bond, and told Rumley he would be under home confinement if he is freed on bond. Another condition of bond bars Rumley with having any direct or indirect contact with juveniles.
First-degree sexual abuse carries a possible sentence of five to 10 years in prison, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust has a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries up to a year in jail.
Rumley was being held Friday at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
