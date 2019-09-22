BLUEWELL — A police pursuit left one man arrested with drug charges, on Sunday.
According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy M.R. Lacy began pursuing a gold Volvo near 11:30 a.m., after the vehicle was driving recklessly. During the pursuit, Lacy lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Lorton Lick Road.
Aiding Lacy, members of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department informed the officer that the Volvo had turned out Tabernacle Hill Road, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Volunteer firefighters also witnessed the two occupants flee on foot and described the suspect’s clothing to Lacy.
After locating the vehicle Lacy observed one of the suspects, identifying him by the clothing description that firefighters had given earlier, walkout from a small blue house. Lacy then intercepted the suspect on Prudich Street, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Lacy then detained the suspect, Brian Lee Oiler, and began searching his person. In Oiler’s possession, officers found six different controlled substances, $1,464 in U.S. currency, and a knife, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Also in Oiler’s possession was a glass bottle and a “Snort straw.”
According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, controlled substances found on Oiler’s person include: 2.7 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be a schedule II controlled substance, two individual dose packs of what is believed to be schedule III Suboxone, 66 tablets believed to be schedule II Dilaudid, three capsules believed to be schedule IV Neurontin, 13 tablets believed to be schedule IV Xanax, and two tablets believed to be schedule III Lortab.
When asked why he had so much currency, Oiler stated, “I’m a drug dealer,” according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. As Lacy removed the substances out from his pockets, Oiler stated the names.
Oiler is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver the controlled substances Xanax, Dilaudid, and cocaine.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
