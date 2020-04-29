BLUEFIELD, Va. — A report about a stolen vehicle in Tazewell, Va. led Tuesday to a high-speed chase which ended with a two-vehicle crash near Bluefield, Va.
The incident started late Tuesday afternoon when the Tazewell Police Department received a report about a stolen vehicle, according to Assistant Police Chief S. Lampert. An officer with the department sighted the vehicle and pursued into the county where deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office took up the chase.
The chase went along U.S. Route 460 with the suspect changing direction several times before getting off the highway at the West Graham Exit and down Virginia Avenue.
Lampert said he heard on radio traffic that the vehicle was hitting speeds of 110 to 115 mph.
The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle struck a Kia near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Luther Street. Neighbors came outside when they heard the noise.
“I heard a crash,” Samantha Higgins of Virginia Avenue said while first responders worked. “I came out and saw (police) get him out of the car. It happened super fast.”
Chief Danny Evans of the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department said two people in the Kia were taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, and that they did not appear to have serious injuries.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police took the suspect, a male individual who was not transported to a hospital, into custody. Investigators were still working Tuesday to identify him.
