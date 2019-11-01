PRINCETON — A police pursuit which began in Princeton lead officers into Virginia.
What began as a vehicle traveling 18 miles over the speed limit on U.S. Route 460 caused Princeton Police Officers to pursue a suspect through Giles County, Va., and Monroe County, W. Va.
While operating stationary radar on October 29, Sgt. E.C. Nunn observed a silver Ford Mustang convertible traveling 73 mph on 460 which is posted as 55 mph. He then attempted to initiate an emergency traffic stop to which the vehicle then increased speed, according to a report from the Princeton Police Department.
After informing both county and state law enforcement of the incident Nunn continued to pursue the vehicle which was traveling east over 90 mph and swerving through traffic. Due to the driver traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving, Nunn believed the suspect to be intoxicated.
As the suspect continued recklessly across the Virginia state line, emergency lights were deactivated but they continued following to update Mercer Control. Princeton officers continued to update Mercer Control of their location, the report said.
After crossing into Monroe County, Nunn attempted to give information to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Shortly after this, the vehicle pulled into a gravel lot where the driver and passenger were ordered out of the vehicle.
West Virginia State Police units ensured the two occupants exited the vehicle when Nunn took them into custody. The two occupants, Christopher Taylor, 27, of Peterstown, W.Va., and a separate subject who was not charged, were questioned as to why they fled.
The passenger informed officers that they told Taylor to stop and had informed Monroe 911 that they were in the vehicle but did not want to flee from the police. Due to this, law enforcement decided to not press charges on the passenger.
Taylor informed officers that he fled because he thought he had an active DVP warrant out for his arrest. The report states that there were no warrants for Taylor. Taylor also stated that he had no license and had only an identification card.
Monroe County law enforcement stated that they would not be filing charges on Taylor, the report says. Deputies of Monroe County then informed Nunn that Taylor could be transported back to the Princeton Police Department for processing.
Taylor was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, reckless driving, no registration and no insurance.
