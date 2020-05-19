BLUEFIELD — Indoor malls will be able to reopen on Thursday, but Mercer Mall may choose a later date.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his press briefing Monday morning, as he said his office has been working with mall owners to ensure customer safety when they go inside the malls.
That cleared the way for a pre-Memorial Day weekend opening.
“There will be strict guidelines to keep shoppers safe,” he said, adding that the guidelines will be posted on his office’s website.
A posting on Mercer Mall’s Facebook page Monday afternoon said the mall is awaiting “clarifications” of those guidelines .
“We will announce the date that we are cleared to open once we receive … those guidelines,” the post said.
“From the standpoint of our specialty retail opening back up and our big box stores opening back up, naturally, our malls should be open,” Justice said. “Working with our medical experts, we now have additional guidelines on our indoor malls and we feel very comfortable with them.”
Not only were indoor mall openings added to this week’s list of reopenings, facilities that offer dance classes, gymnastics and other classes also were told they could open Monday, May 18.
Justice also said that during Week 5 (next week) of his six-week Comeback plan, indoor bars may reopen at 50 percent capacity on Tuesday, May 26. On that date, museums, visitors centers and zoos can also reopen as well as cabins and lodgings at state parks, but for in-state residents only.
On May 30, spas and massage businesses can reopen as well as limited video lottery retailers, with casinos reopening on June 5, he said.
A target date to open youth sports activities, like Little League baseball, remains June 8.
Responding to a question about when pools and bowling alleys may open, Justice said he relies on medical experts’ advice and those entities present a problem of close quarters among people.
But they will be open soon.
The data and guidelines will come and hopefully it will happen in the next two weeks, he said.
Other businesses opening this week on Thursday include the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and associated businesses, indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity, large retail stores, state park campgrounds for in-state residents, outdoor recreation rentals, outdoor motorsports and powersports racing with no spectators and tanning businesses. Gyms and fitness centers would reopen May 18.
Justice also said Monday that counties, towns and cities can now apply for funding from the $1.2 billion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act the state received to recoup expenses related directly to the pandemic.
“If they apply we will have the monies on the way to them immediately,” he said, adding that he is still “very hopeful” guidelines on how that money can be spent will be changed to include backfilling lost revenue from the pandemic.
The restrictions with those guidelines are now “severe,” he said, but he is confident they will be relaxed enough to help the state and localities also recoup the revenue lost from their budget during the crisis.
Justice said earlier the state could be facing as much as a $500 million budget shortfall by June 30 because of lost revenue.
The metrics as far as containing the virus continue to “look fantastic,” he said, as the number of positive cases compared to the total number tested has now fallen below 2 percent.
Locally, Mercer County was reported to have its 13th positive case Monday.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said another three people who had contact with the confirmed 13th COVID-19 case were identified through contact tracing and placed in isolation.
Although Mercer County now has 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine of those involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. Bragg said another four remain in quarantine.
With the 13th case, the number of individuals in Mercer County identified through contact tracing has increased to 181. Bragg said nine of those 181 individuals remain in isolation.
As businesses continue to reopen, Justice again said the virus is still here and the state will be closely monitoring and watching to see if there is a surge in positive cases and will step in and mitigate if needed.
Compliance with guidelines will also be monitored.
“We are trying to thread the needle,” he said of reopening. “We are reopening, but with caution.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.