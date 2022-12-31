On a national basis, 2022 saw many major stories, any one of which could have ordinarily been considered the top story during most years.
But three stories in particular impacted everyone, in every state, in every community.
As 2022 began, inflation started storming ahead, with gasoline in particular rising to new levels, hitting close to $5 a gallon locally and in some states higher, with California seeing a gallon of regular gas rising to almost $6.50 a gallon.
Not only that, prices on about every item rose, from home heating fuel to eggs, which have seen a 40 percent hike in cost.
Economic experts say inflation occurred here, and around the world, primarily as a result of the worldwide pandemic, which created a supply and demand bottleneck of goods as manufacturers tried to catch up when the pandemic restrictions eased.
Shipping problems also emerged, as goods could not be moved fast enough to meet demand.
Regardless of the reasons for inflation, the impact has been profound, hurting everyone’s bank accounts.
Although the rate of inflation has eased somewhat, it continues to exceed the rate from the same time a year ago. Gasoline prices have also dropped, down below $3 a gallon in the area.
As a result of inflation, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, which means consumers pay more for car and house loans as well as credit card interest.
According to Moody’s Analytics, inflation is causing American households to spend $445 more a month on the same items they bought a year ago.
One of the results of inflation could also be a recession, but that has not yet happened and economists disagree on whether it will.
Another big story of 2022 has been the end of emergency declarations for COVID and a resumption of “normal” life after the pandemic.
Although the Omicron surge was still raging in early January 2022, after it was over the country saw a relative lull in the spread of the virus for most of the year.
Schools in particular were hit hard by the pandemic as virtual learning proved to be ineffective and with students back in classrooms test scores showed they fell behind in expected learning by a year or more.
Related to the easing of the pandemic has also been a worker shortage across the country and locally as businesses try to find employees.
According to an article in Forbes Magazine, the reasons for a worker shortage include an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses.
The result is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them. It’s a trend that could fuel wage growth and high inflation well into 2023, the article says.
Another story that captured headlines in every corner of the country was the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the historic 1972 Supreme Court decision making abortions legal up to 24 weeks (the age of viability).
In its decision, the court has left the decision on abortion rights up to states.
West Virginia quickly passed legislation banning all abortions with the exceptions of rape/incest (until eight weeks), a non-viable fetus and for medical reasons when the life of the mother is in jeopardy.
Virginia continues to allow abortions up to 26 weeks of gestation, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced he wants to change that to 15 weeks next year.
Nationwide, at least 21 states have laws to protect at least some abortion rights and 26 states have either passed laws similar to West Virginia or are considering severe restrictions.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
