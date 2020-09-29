BLUEFIELD — Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have released the details of the new format of the Appalachian League.
The league will transition from having professional baseball players to some of the top collegiate players from around the United States.
All 10 of the towns that were home to minor league affiliates in the Appalachian League will be part of the restructured wooden-at league that is set to begin in 2021.
"We're thrilled to partner with USA Baseball and all the Appalachian League communities in creating a one of the kind summer that's going to attract the nation's top collegiate baseball players," said Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics and Operations.
Bluefield and Princeton will both have teams in the league which will have a 54-game season wrapping up in August.
“This collaboration will directly benefit our two Appalachian League teams in Bluefield and Princeton, which provide many West Virginians with entertainment and family time and foster a love of the American pastime,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“Though we have missed baseball this summer on the diamonds across West Virginia, today’s announcement is great news for Bluefield and Princeton, and frankly for anyone who enjoys watching our nation’s game in a West Virginia summer," U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., added. "The announcement of this new format for the Appalachian League made today by MLB and Baseball USA ensures future summer nights in Princeton and Bluefield will be spent watching our national pastime. This partnership will enable the baseball tradition that has existed for decades in Mercer County to continue for many to come. I couldn’t be happier."
It is the first collegiate summer league of this nature that the MLB is partnering in with USA Baseball handling the daily operations of the league.
The Appalachian League was one of the leagues that the MLB was planning to cut as it is reducing its minor leagues affiliates from 160 to 120 beginning next season.
The Appalachian League will become a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline (“PDP”), the collaborative effort between MLB and USA Baseball that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and will be an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams, Capito and Manchin said. Appalachian League participants will receive extensive visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology. Players will receive instruction from former MLB players and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.