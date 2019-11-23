PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Friday that there was probable cause in the case of Mercer County man facing multiple sexual assault and sexual abuse charges involving a child less than 12 years old and forwarded it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Earl Newton Dodd III, 35, of Princeton was brought before Magistrate Mike Flanigan for a preliminary hearing. Dodd was arrested Nov. 7 and initially charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust. He was later charged in a second case involving another child less than 12 years old, resulting in charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, and incest.
The case began Nov. 3 when a mother said her female child, who had spent the night at Dodd’s home, said that Dodd had made her sleep in his bed and had “rubbed her,” according to a report filed by Detective Sgt. Steve Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 13, a forensic interview was conducted with another female juvenile Dodd had contact with. She also described sexual contact with Dodd.
Sommers testified while being questioned by Assistant Prosecutor Anthony H. Heltzer that the second child disclosed during a forensic interview with Mercer County Child Protect that there had been sexual contact between her and Dodd. The child described the sexual contact, Dodd’s privates, and “was very descriptive of the situation in which it took place” in a bedroom, he stated.
Dodd’s attorney, Russell Wooton, asked Sommers on cross-examination if he had learned that the child could have a medical condition which prescribed a topical medication – a type placed directly on the body – for her privates. Sommers said later that the child had described “digital penetration.”
Wooton said the child never testified during the forensic interview about being touched “in an improper way,” and that Dodd has used a rag to apply medication. The child also stated that Dodd was asleep when the child’s feet touched his privates. Sommers said the child, less than 12 years old, had thought Dodd was asleep at the time.
In the defense’s closing argument, Wooton said that according to the law, sexual assault or sexual abuse in the first degree must be done for purposes of sexual gratification. Dodd using a rag to apply medication and the child touching his privates while he was asleep did not meet this qualification.
“There has not been enough of an investigation to find out what really happened, and certainly my client welcomes them to investigate further,” Wooton said. “At this point there is not enough information to find probable cause.”
Heltzel said that based on the evidence, the state was moving to find probable cause. There was no logical conclusion about why digital penetration would take place. The touching the child described was “skin on skin” contact.
Flanigan ruled the case had probable cause and sent it to the grand jury.
Dodd waived the time limit on a previous preliminary hearing in the case of alleged sexual contact with the first child, Heltzel said. The charges in that case include first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.
Dodd is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.