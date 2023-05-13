BLUEFIELD — Automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts can indulge their passions today when Madness in the Mountains opens at Bowen Field in Bluefield.
The car and motorcycle show opens at 9 a.m. and admission is free. Free concerts are scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.
Registration for entering vehicles and motorcycles in the show’s competitions starts at 8 a.m.and ends at noon. The registration fee is $20 and trophy presentations will be starting around 3 p.m.
Organizers said this year’s Madness in the Mountains will have double the vendors for 2023. The vendors will be in the baseball field’s parking lot. Food vendors will be on site, too.
Madness in the Mountains is a 501c3 non-profit organization set up as a business in West Virginia in order to raise as much money as possible for the Ronald McDonald House of Southern West Virginia. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia sets up at the show.
