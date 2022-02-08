A big event in Bluefield is planned for May 14 to not only raise money for a good cause but also to provide a kickoff for summer.
Called “Madness in the Mountains,” organizer Chad Hutchens said it is a large car show that is in its third year, but this year the event will be expanded to include a rock concert that evening.
Money raised will benefit the Ronald McDonald House for Southern West Virginia as well as help Bowen Field.
The event will be held at City Park beside Bowen Field, with car show registration starting at 8 a.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. featuring the Minnesota-based “Hairball,” a rock group that specializes in 1980s and 1990s music, including Queen, Aerosmith, Guns ’n Roses, Motley Crue, AC/DC and Prince.
“They cover pretty much all of the big bands of that era,” he said, adding that band members also dress in costumes made famous by the artists.
The band has a “huge light show” as well.
“It is a big production,” he said. “It is not a small-scale thing.”
Hutchens the city is also involved this year and another purpose is to promote Bluefield and hopefully some who participate will also go to the downtown area.
“This is a great event,” City Manager Cecil Marson said of Madness in the Mountains. “This is a great way for the community to come together and kick off the summer…”
Marson also said it is great to see younger people like Hutchens and his wife get involved and make things happen in the community. “Chad is doing the heavy lifting, the hard work.”
“I think folks will be wickedly impressed (with the event),” Marson said. “It’s pretty amazing shows they do (Hairball).”
Marson said they are also looking for local sponsorships to get involved since all proceeds will be donated (other than paying for the band).
Hutchens said there will be plenty of vendors at the event as well as food and drink concessions, and activities for kids like a bouncy house, face painting and crafts.
About 300 vintage autos have participated in the past, many from other states.
Vintage car owners can register for the show online starting March 1 through March 31 for $15. Each entry will be eligible for a drawing for prizes (like a wide screen TV that was given away last year) and the registration fee rises to $20 on the day of the event.
Hutchens said trophies in all classes will be awarded starting at 3 p.m. and there will be a “VIP row” of cars selected by the show’s staff.
Registering for the car show as well as purchasing tickets for the Hairball concert, which cost $25 each, can be done online at rockthevirginias.com.
Gates open for the concert at 6 p.m. and food and drinks will be available.
Hutchens said a VIP package will soon be available for the concert.
“We are very excited to bring this to Bluefield,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
