The new Macado’s location in Bluefield, Va., continues to prepare for its opening set for Nov. 1. The current Macado’s in Mercer Mall will close, according to the restaurant chain’s corporate headquarters in Roanoke. The new Macado’s is located beside Anytime Fitness, both sharing the facility that once housed Ryan’s. The process to move Macado’s to the Bluefield, Va. location began in late 2017.