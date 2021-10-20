BLUEFIELD, Va. — Macado’s restaurant will open on Nov. 1 in its new location on Commerce Drive in Bluefield, Va.
The current Macado’s in Mercer Mall will close, according to the restaurant chain’s corporate headquarters in Roanoke.
The new Macado’s is located beside Anytime Fitness, both sharing the facility that once housed Ryan’s.
“We are delighted to have a new restaurant choose to locate here and wish them many successful years,” said Bluefield Town Manager Trent Crewe. “We think the citizens of and visitors to our town will be very pleased with Macado’s. It is a wonderful addition to what we have to offer.”
The process to move Macado’s to the Bluefield, Va. location began in late 2017.
Ryan’s closed in 2016 and the facility was purchased in 2017 by Doublefield LLC of Roanoke.
Mike Watson, town manager at the time, said Macado’s and Anytime Fitness would share the space.
“Macado’s and Anytime Fitness will make a good addition to the shopping center (College Plaza),” he said. “They both will draw people to the area.”
The total square footage when finished will be about 11,000 sq. ft., he said, with Macado’s using almost 6,000 square feet and Anytime Fitness 5,200 square feet.
Anytime Fitness opened first as work on renovating the building for Macado’s continued, but the project was set back by the pandemic.
Macado’s was formed in Roanoke in 1978 by Richard Macher, who also owns Doublefield LLC.
The restaurant soon became popular for its “eclectic ambiance of cartoon, antique, and local nostalgic decor, as well as its wide array of hearty yet modestly-priced sandwiches, subs, and entrees,” according to its website
Popular with the college crowd, the restaurant opened additional locations near Virginia Tech, Radford University, and Roanoke College.
Locations were added at the rate of one or two per year, including those in neighboring West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The newest one opened recently in Winchester, Va.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
