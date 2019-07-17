PRINCETON — To aid in children betterment programs throughout the state, $3,127,824, was awarded to the Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
While the aforementioned amount was given to the Southeastern area, $16,467,418 was given to the state in all, for Head Start and fatherhood reentry programs through the state, according to a release from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s office.
The announcement was made by Manchin and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who are both on the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Studies have shown the benefits of a stable home and good education with regards to a child’s future success,” Capito said in the release, “While individual circumstances may differ, we should attempt to further the constructive involvement of both parents in children’s lives and support education programs that help families provide a solid foundation for their child’s future education.”
According to Manchin, in the release, a stable educational environment, and home environment are equally important. He also believes that Head Start programs give students a strong education and foundations.
“Fatherhood reentry programs help fathers be present in their child’s life, build relationships and support their children,” Manchin said in the release, “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for the future generations of West Virginia and ensure these programs continue to receive funding.”
Other amounts that were awarded throughout the state according to the release include: $5,708443, to the Northern Panhandle Head Start Inc. for Head Start Projects, $1,303,552, to the Northern Panhandle Headstart Inc. for early head start child care partnerships, $1,500,000 to the Kanawha Institute for Social Research and Action for Fatherhood Reentry, and $4,827,599 to the Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative for Head Start Projects.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
