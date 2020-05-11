BLUEWELL — Precautions against a pandemic are making restaurant dining an outdoor activity, but that’s fine at Lynn’s Drive-Inn because the dining there has been all outdoors for almost 70 years.
Southern West Virginia’s weather has gone from rainy to sunny and back again, but wet weather hasn’t kept long-time customers and newcomers from pulling up to the drive-in for food ranging from footlong hotdogs to cheeseburgers.
Conditions were cold and wet when Russell and Michelle Hamilton of Welch pulled up and stopped for lunch. Russell, 55, said he has been coming to Lynn’s Drive-Inn since he was 10 years old.
“I love the cheeseburgers and stuff. She gets the chicken sandwich. She gets it all the time,” he said after giving the waitress their order. They were glad that they could still eat at the drive-in.
“Yea, yea, there ain’t anywhere to go eat,” Russell Hamilton said. “I wish they’d hurry up and open the restaurants back up, but I’ll still have to get my double cheeseburger.”
The current owners of Lynn’s Drive-Inn, Bernice and Buck Lucado, have had the restaurant for about 41 years. It was founded on July 1, 1950, by the late Ruck and Dot Hale. They named the drive-in after their young son, Lynn, Bernice Lucado recalled.
By coincidence, the name goes well with the Lucado family, too.
“My husband’s middle name is Lynn and our daughter’s middle name is (Kara) Lynn,” she said. “But we wouldn’t have change the name, anyway.”
Another constant at Lynn’s Drive-Inn is the menu. The chill, which is “the main draw,” has been made for years with the same recipe.
“It’s always the homemade chili and it’s the same recipe Dot had when they first opened the place,” Bernice said.
Bernice and Buck Lucado came to know Lynn’s Drive-Inn when they were among its customers. Other people leased the restaurant over the years before the Lucados decided to try the business themselves. They first leased the drive-in, and then they bought it in August 1978.
“We leased it for one year and we enjoyed it, and we were both raised in Montcalm,” Bernice said. “We’ve been coming here all our lives.”
Lynn’s Drive-In has been a local destination for years. The Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail introduced newcomers to the restaurant, and residents who have moved away still stop by to say hello and get something to eat.
“We try to have really good food,” Bernice said. “We get a lot of people who have come over the years and have moved away, but they still stop by for a visit.”
Besides the food, a regular draw has been the Cruise Ins where visitors bring their vintage cars to Lynn’s. Whether these events will take place this year will depend on the current pandemic conditions and the need for social distancing.
“We’re supposed to have one in June, July and August,” Bernice said. “It’s around the first of June, but I don’t know if we’ll be having that one or not. It will depend on what the mandate is and what the governor says and things like that. We’ll have to wait and see about that one. It’s a wait and see thing on the Cruise Ins.”
Even if special events are curtailed, the drive-in’s very nature already fits the latest guidelines for restaurants. Gov. Jim Justice said recently in the change from “stay-at-home” to “safer-at-home” that restaurants can offer outdoor dining as well as takeouts and curbside service. Lynn’s Drive-Inn was already meeting those guidelines.
“Everything’s disposable for one thing,” Bernice said. “There’s nothing reused. There’s no plates and all that stuff.”
Occasionally, somebody walks up the drive-in’s window to place an order, but most customers stay in their vehicles after they arrive in the parking lot. The fact that the drive-in lets customers practice social distancing easily has kept business going with all the restrictions still in place.
“This is probably the busiest we’ve ever been,” she said.
The drive-in experience offers diners a chance to visit as well as eat. They can park 6-feet or more apart, but still be able to see each other and talk.
Waitress Amber Duncan wears a mask when she takes the customers’ orders. Like her employers, she ate at Lynn’s Drive-Inn before she came there to work.
“Oh, I love everything about it,” she said between taking orders. “I’ve been eating here since I was a kid. It’s nice to work here and to get to eat here. And my bosses are awesome.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
