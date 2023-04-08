BLUEFIELD — The “unofficial” kickoff to spring and summer outdoor events in Mercer County is set for April 15 at Camp Creek State Park when lumberjacks will compete for prize money and the aroma of ramps will fill the mountain air.
“It is a celebration of the arrival of spring in West Virginia,” Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau, said about the Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at the park, adding that it is also the unofficial start of outdoor events in the county.
“They always have it in April,” she said, which is also the peak time for ramps in the area. The plant falls in the “wild leek” category and grows wild in the mountains.
With a strong flavor akin to garlic, it is often used as an addition to various food, including beans, and will be used in a ramp casserole sold at the Camp Creek event.
But the focus for most of the day will be the lumberjacks.
Brian Walmsley of Lerona, a lumberjack who has helped organize the event and will participate, said about 14 lumberjacks, and one lumberjill, will be competing in various competitions.
“We are going to do underhand chop, standing block, single buck race, two-person sawing, alcohol powered chain saw and a motorcycle chainsaw,” he said, the latter of which is run off a dirt bike engine.
A crosscut saw is also used in the competition as well as an axe for chopping events.
Walmsley, who has been competing for many years, said most of the competitors will be from West Virginia but one or two from Pennsylvania and North Caroline, and maybe Ohio, may also attend.
More would come but some competitors are at a big event in Australia, he added.
Walmsley said the Camp Creek event is not a sanctioned competition, just mainly for fun, although money prizes will be won.
“It is our first competition of the year for most of the guys,” he said. “We travel everywhere. We run all the way through the last week in November, in Jackson, Alabama.”
He said he completes in about 20 to 25 events a year but has competed in as many as 40.
Walmsley said the Camp Creek State Park Foundation, which sponsors the event, makes “a great ramp casserole.”
But people should get their dinners early, because they always sell out, he added.
The day kicks off with a flea market/craft show starting at 8 a.m.
Lumberjack competition begins at 11 a.m. and ends about 4 p.m.
Ramp casserole dinners, which include brown beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink, as well as hot dogs and nachos will be sold from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or as long as supplies last.
The ramp dinners cost $15.
Null said that the weekend after the Camp Creek event includes Earth Day on April 22.
The annual Bluefield City Park clean-up will be held on that day as well an Earth Day celebration at Pipestem.
April is also a huge month for ATV riders to visit the Hatfield-McCoy and Spearhead trail systems, starting in Mercer County and Tazewell County, respectively.
According to the CVB, “spring is the perfect time to get muddy on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails! Snowmelt and rainfall create awesome conditions for riders who aren’t afraid of a little dirt. The trails here are world-class, and riders say that the mud is, too!”
For a list of all upcoming events go online to visitmercercounty.com.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.