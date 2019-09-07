BLUEFIELD — One local resident can now proudly call a 2018 Buick Cascada her own after a raffle drawing at the Bluefield Blues Festival resulted in her name.
Karen Mars, of Bluefield Va., can now call the car dubbed the "Granada Cascada" her very own. The raffle fundraiser was an effort to raise funds for Bluefield's Granada Theatre.
The car, donated by Cole Chevrolet, was won after 1,000 raffle tickets were sold. The tickets, sold at $100 each, were matched at price by the Shott foundation.
The theatre is the last standing Bluefield theatre of five, according to Julie Hurley with the Granada Foundation.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.