BLUEFIELD — Vaccination clinics are becoming more efficient and more residents are receiving their first and now second inoculations, but they still need to take precautions against COVID-19 even though infection numbers have been decreasing.
On Friday, Mercer County had its first clinic offering second doses, or booster shots, of vaccine. The goal was to vaccinate about 488 people. A second clinic scheduled for Saturday was for preregistered people seeking their first dose of vaccine. Both vaccination clinics were conducted indoors at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center.
During a meeting Thursday of the Mercer County Board of Health, County Health Officer Dr. Richard Steven Stefancic offered the community an update on how vaccinations were proceeding and what was being done to move forward.
Knowing exactly how many doses have been administered is difficult, he stated.
“We have to give approximations – sometimes we get an extra dose from a vial, sometimes we get minus a dose from a vial,” Stefancic said. “Generally speaking, we get five doses from every Pfizer vial and 10 doses from every Moderna vial. That health department has administered somewhere in the ballpark of 1,250, somewhere give or take, vaccines to date. In talking with other community partners, that number is likely double when you count other areas of the county as well; so somewhere between 2,000 to 3,000 we’ve been able to get vaccinated in Mercer County. Those change weekly, and we work with the state to make those numbers are as close to being accurate as possible.”
Stacey Hicks, CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad and a county board of health member, estimated that when the vaccinations given to first responders and provided by organizations like the Bluestone Health Care Association are counted, about 5,000 vaccinations have been administered locally.
“If not that number, we are getting close to that number,” Stefancic added.
Since both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to give a person immunization, there have been questions about when and where to get the second dose.
“If you receive a first dose, you will receive a second dose,” Stefancic said. “Common questions include where do I go for my second dose. We’ve had a number of Mercer County residents who went to Greenbrier County a couple of weeks ago to the State Fairgrounds area to get their vaccination. If you get your first dose at a certain location, that is where you need to get your second dose. We keep track of the number of individuals who receive a first dose and we are sent an adequate supply of the second dose based on the numbers we submit to the state.”
First-dose recipients are provided with a projected date for their second dose, he said.
“Now, we say projected because there is a buffer built into the system,” Stefancic added.
The CDC initially stated that if a second dose is “missed by a couple of days, that’s okay,” Stefancic said. “As we are learning more about the vaccines, that number has changed ever so slightly. We stick to the minimum number of days, so 21 days to 28 days depending on the vaccine; however, if something happens and let’s say a shipment gets delayed, that is not the end of the world. You can administer the vaccine sometimes up to weeks thereafter. It doesn’t necessarily to the best of our knowledge take away from your immunity from COVID, it just will mean it will be a couple of days later before you get fully immunized.”
“So it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “For example, with the Brushfork Armory (first dose recipients), the date for the Brushfork Armory was initially set for (Thursday). However, due to shipping and planning, we need to make sure we have the vaccine to give it; so it was adjusted to this weekend or later toward the end of this week.”
People who have preregistered for vaccinations are contacted by phone about when they will receive a first or second dose. A new system on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, Everbridge, helps West Virginians pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination and receive updates through text, phone and/or email. The web address, which goes to the state DHHR website, is vaccinate.wv.gov.
Anyone with questions about getting an appointment or needing help with preregistering can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.
Stefancic and the board of health emphasized that being vaccinated doesn’t mean that it’s safe to stop wearing masks, washing hands frequently or practicing social distancing.
“I saw one guy throw his mask in the trash and say, ‘I don’t need that anymore,’” Hicks recalled. “That is not the case.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
