CHARLESTON — As another possible COVID Delta surge looms, vaccination rates are lagging, and state and health officials say the consequences may be dire.
One of the main concerns is the impact the increase in new COVID cases is already having on hospital admissions, which have been once again rising.
Gov. Jim Justice said last week “without any question,” numbers in hospitals will continue to rise, especially considering the low vaccine booster rate among those 50 and older.
Although 71.3 percent of the 50 and over age group are fully vaccinated, only 26 percent have gotten booster shots as of last week.
“You are not protected,” he said of the gradual decease in the vaccines’ effectiveness and the increased number of fully vaccinated in hospitals. “How in the world if you are 50 years of age … if you are fully vaccinated … can you not run to get your booster?”
Justice said he does not know of “anything that could be more foolish than not going to get your booster shot.”
As of Monday, 633 COVID patients were in hospitals around the state with 210 in ICUs and 123 on ventilators. All of these numbers have been gradually rising since falling sharply after the September Delta variant surge.
Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said last week the hospital has already reached bed capacity with both ICUs full because of the increase in COVID patients.
Bowling, who started out as nurse in Wyoming county and has worked in the health care arena for many years, said she has never seen hospitals challenged as they have been through the pandemic.
This is a problem here and around the country, she said, exacerbated by the difficulty of having enough staff to handle the workload.
“We work hard to get traveling nurses,” she said, as well as bringing in other medical personnel. “We offer incentives for our own staff to work extra. That is sort of the way the world is working. We are going to do everything we can to make sure we have adequate numbers of people to take care of our patients.”
The eventual solution is to get everyone vaccinated, then boosted, she added.
“Unless you get people vaccinated in this state … we are not just going to see the Delta variant, others will arrive. It is an ongoing onslaught to the health care system.”
The relatively stagnant vaccine rate as well as a low percentage of people getting booster shots is disturbing.
Statistics bear out her concern.
Vaccinations have stalled around the state and locally, with the low percentage of booster shots of concern to everyone.
As of Monday, of the 877,967 residents who are fully vaccinated, only 266,118 have received a booster shot.
Justice said the most troubling booster statistic is for the 50 and above age category, which stood at only 26 percent of those fully vaccinated.
The total eligible population in the state, which is 5 years old and older, is 1.7 million and 51.6 percent are fully vaccinated, the fourth lowest rate in the country.
In Mercer County, the statistics are worse.
Only 46 percent of the county’s eligible population for the vaccine (5 and over) is fully vaccinated.
Of the total number of eligible residents (age 18 and over) who are fully vaccinated, only 16 percent have received a booster.
McDowell and Monroe counties have even lower percentages.
Of those eligible for the vaccines in McDowell County, only 39.4 percent are fully vaccinated, and of those, only about 10 percent have received a booster shot.
Monroe County fares a little better with boosters, with about 16 percent of the fully vaccinated receiving them. The percentage of those fully vaccinated is 39.4 percent
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said last week the first two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine lose most of their effectiveness after six months, which is the point boosters should be received, and only two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Marsh said boosters have been shown to be extremely effective in increasing the level of protection to where it was after the initial boosters.
A lack of booster shots is the main reason hospitals are seeing more fully vaccinated patients, he said, but the unvaccinated patients still account for about 92 percent of deaths.
“We focused so much on the initial vaccinations we were not pushing out enough data about the boosters,” Bowling said, adding that Pfizer boosters for 16 and 17-year-old are now available as well.
Bowling also said children should be vaccinated.
Although symptoms are usually mild in children, and maybe no symptoms at all, PCH does see some sick kids and some from around he state are in the children’s hospital in Morgantown.
“Some are in the ICU there,” she said.
But another issue at stake is the impact on others when kids contract the virus.
“The scary thing about that (kids positive but showing few if any symptoms) is if they take it home to grandma or a neighbor…” she said, because children can spread the virus as easily as an adult.
Bowling said she has a 10-year-old granddaughter who is fully vaccinated, and her family had no hesitancy because the vaccine is safe and effective.
The WVU Medicine health system, which PCH is part of, requires the vaccine for all employees and that is a mandate Bowling supports.
It “makes sense,” she said, because health care workers are on the front line and could potentially expose many very vulnerable people.
The vast majority of health care workers with WVUMedicine are vaccinated, she said, and there was a “rush” to get boosters.
Bowling said that’s because they see firsthand the effects of COVID on people and they also want to protect patients.
“Being in health care, we have a higher obligation to keep our public safe,” she said. “This is about public safety.”
Bowling said if more of the public does not get vaccinated and boosted, though, hospitals will continue to be in a cycle of surges.
Justice said recently the vaccines save lives, and with the low vaccination rates, “there is no question more people will die.”
