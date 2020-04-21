PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital will stop offering drive-through coronavirus (COVID-19) testing today because few people have been taking advantage of it, but tests are still available at the hospital’s main entrances, according to hospital officials.
Effective today, Princeton Community Hospital will no longer offer drive-through testing for COVID-19 at its Parkview Center entrance.
“It was just the lack of participation,” Director of Marketing Richard Hypes said Monday. “There were maybe 10 participants last week. We do want to emphasize that testing is still available.”
Except for drive-through, COVID-19 testing is still available daily at the hospital’s main entrance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., when ordered by a physician, Hypes said. Testing is available every day including the weekend.
“With your physician order in hand, please come directly to the main entrance for testing,” he said.
The hospital was getting additional tests Monday and today, and “hopefully 150 more by the end of the week,” Hypes said. “They are the ones that will yield results in one hour.”
Other locations are continuing to offer drive-through coronavirus testing. The Mercer County Health Department is offering the service from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
People who want to be tested must call ahead and be interviewed before being tested, health department officials said when the new service was announced. The people seeking a test can call Monday through Friday, 304-324-8367, extension 1229.
“Please leave a message if there is no answer. Your call will be returned,” health department officials said when the service was announced.
The Bluestone Health Association has been offering testing at clinics including Bluestone Family Practice off Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm, Bluestone Health Center at 3997 Beckley Road and Bluestone Health Center at 324 Oakvale Road near Princeton. The clinics’ hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Representatives of the association were unavailable Monday for additional comment.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
