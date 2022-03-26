PRINCETON — Pet owners seeking to get their dogs and cats spayed or neutered will soon have a series of opportunities to have these procedures done at a low cost.
Michelle Cole, a local animal advocate who serves on the board of Second Chance for Cats in Mercer County, said the area’s pet owners will soon have new opportunities to get spaying and neutering.
“Right. It’s been a passion of mine for several years, even when I was with the animal shelter, to find low-cost spay-neuter opportunities for people in our community,” Cole said.
Many local veterinary clinics have backlogs of pets waiting for spaying or neutering procedures, she said.
“We’re going to offer this service to allow people to have their pets altered a little more quickly,” Cole stated.
The service could aid people who are trying to help numerous animals. Homeless dogs and cats that breed end up creating “puppy and kitten season,” which sees new mothers and their litters being brought to the animal shelter.
“Some Good Samaritans take animals in,” Cole said. “This way they can alter them before they’re reproducing without a home.”
A pet organization in Roanoke,Va., Angels of Assisi, will be performing the spaying and neutering, she said. The pets will be picked up in Mercer County on designated days and taken to the facility.
The Angels of Assisi transport van will pick up animals at Cole Chevrolet, located at the foot of East River Mountain near the state line, in Bluefield at 7:30 a.m. each designated day, Cole said. The transport will return at 7:30 p.m. that day unless informed otherwise the day the pets are transported.
Pet owners must reserve spaces for their animals. Reservations can be made by emailing info@michelle4animals.com or calling 304-220-5500.
The dates secured for 2022 are as follows:
• March 31
• April 7
• April 28
• May 5
• May 18
• June 2
• June 30
The costs for the procedures are as follows:
• Dogs-$80 (includes surgery, rabies vaccines, and pain medications).
• Cats- $65 (includes surgery, rabies vaccines, and pain medications).
• FERAL Cats- $42 (includes surgery, rabies vaccines, and pain medications and ear tip marking).
• Microchips $20.
The dates will be available at michelleforanimals.com under Low-cost spay-neuter options, Cole said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.