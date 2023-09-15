PRINCETON — Possible locations are being considered for a low-cost spay/neuter clinic which would help Mercer County reduce the numbers of homeless dogs and cats roaming local communities and filling the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
The Mercer County Commission had a special meeting last July for discussing a low-cost spay/neuter clinic. Director Stacey Harman of the Mercer County Animal Shelter as well as representatives of organizations such as the Mercer County Humane Society, the Southern Animal League, Second Chance for Cats and A.L.I.VE. met with the commissioners to speak about the problem and develop a course of action. The committee was formed to explore ways to create a clinic.
Rachel Sawyers, a member of that committee, met recently with the county commission for an update about the committee’s work. The volunteers are currently looking at possible sites in Bluefield and at the county animal shelter’s former location on Shelter Road.
The committee has been speaking with the owner of the old Veterinary Associates building on Cumberland Road in Bluefield and looking at the former Bluestone Health Clinic at the nearby Bluefield Plaza, Sawyers said after meeting with the county commission. The former veterinary clinic is for sale and the old Bluestone Clinic would a lease option.
“And we’re looking at the old shelter site up on Shelter Road to possibly build a facility, so we’ve got three different options. We’ve got a buy option, a lease option and a build option,” she said. “We’re looking at the pros and cons of each of those and seeing what we can get funding for.”
Finding a site for a spay/neuter clinic is one of the first challenges, Sawyers said.
“That is our biggest hurdle first because we have to find somewhere for it to go for us to develop a budget as far as asking for money,” she stated. “We’re doing a lot of work on the back end as getting equipment lists, getting that sort of budget together, a budget for a salary for veterinarians and technicians. We’re hoping to get some volunteers in there to help out with some of the things like laundry and cleaning to help keep our costs as low as possible.”
Acquiring the former animal shelter’s site and building the clinic there could be the best option since it could cut costs, Sawyers said.
“If we are able to have that property donated or signed over to us or at least just the use of it at little to no cost, that’s going to decrease our cost dramatically as far as investing initially into the building,” she added. “There is a small little road that is in a little bit of disrepair right now, so that is something we will have to get paved. It’s right past the new shelter up a little one-lane road and it’s been leveled. It’s just basically a concrete slab right now.”
Sawyers assured the public that the low-cost clinic project isn’t being sidelined.
“I just want everybody to know that we are diligently working on this,” she said. “It’s not something that’s going to be forgotten. Everybody that is involved is involved in the rescues in the area, involved in the shelter. We are very big animal proponents and I just want to assure everybody that this isn’t going to drop off the radar. We are working it. You may not hear a whole lot about it at the beginning stages, because of it is paperwork, all the stuff we have to file, all the stuff we have to research, but we hopefully will get it up and running as soon as we possibly can.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the county commission explored a spay/neuter ordinance several years ago.
“Personally, I am very much in favor of a spay/neuter ordinance. I think it’s extremely important,” Puckett said. “Bob Barker said ‘spay and neuter your pets.’ It’s a campaign because it’s good for the pets, it’s good for the community.”
The Mercer County Animal Shelter had to declare a Code Red back in July and again in September when the facility was filled with homeless dogs and cats. A Code Red is declared when euthanasia has to be considered.
“All of the shelters in southern West Virginia are dealing with the same problem,” Puckett said. “The one in Mercer County has been on Code Red twice in the last month and a half. We have to be able to be more proactive in these things, and if you look at the spay/neuter ordinance and how the clinic would operate, you would be able to take care of your pets better and make the community stronger.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.