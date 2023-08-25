BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s Lotito Park is another step closer toward getting a new playground.
The city’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to accept a $848,508.56 bid for the project. Bids also are due back soon on a separate contract for a splash pad, which will be constructed adjacent to the new playground.
Only a single bid was received for the playground project from Gametime. It was approved on a 4-0 vote with board member Matt Knowles absent.
The existing Yakity Yak playground at city park is more than 25 years old and will be disassembled later this year when city park is closed for the winter, according to earlier reports from Bluefield Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter.
The Shott Foundation is contributing approximately $229,000 toward the new playground project.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the city board also discussed the possibility of two additional projects for the playground area. One would be a challenge course and the second a 40-yard dash.
Those two alternatives were not a part of the original bid, Mayor Ron Martin said.
Additional funding is being sought from other sources for those proposed additions.
The target date for the opening of the new playground and splash pad is May of next year.
The city hasn’t decided on a name yet for the new playground.
