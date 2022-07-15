WELCH — The 11th annual Love In Action – WV, a free community event offering items such as gift cards, televisions and bicycles, is coming July 30 to McDowell County.
Gerald Mayhan Ministries is coming to McDowell County for “a free community event for the entire family,” according to the ministry’s announcement.
The Love In Action – WV event will be on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Welch National Guard Armory at 600 Stewart Street in Welch.
The event, sponsored by Gerald Mayhan Ministries, will be giving away $100 gift cards for gas, televisions, bicycles, backpacks, school supplies, clothes, laptops/tablets, gift cards and more, according to the announcement.
Hot dogs and beverages will be served. There will also be children and teen activities as well as music.
For more information about Gerald Mayhan Ministries, visit www.geraldmayhanministries.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
