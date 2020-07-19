EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is the second in our “Angels for the Animals” series spotlighting individuals in our community who care for stray, orphaned and abandoned cats and dogs.

MONTCALM — Tracey Leigh has been rescuing animals for her entire life. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the animal shelter was forced to close, Leigh took her rescue operation to a whole new level.

In any normal year, Leigh would be on a summer break from teaching Science at Montcalm High School. However, 2020 is not a normal year.

“I am just as busy as if I was working. I know it is the summer months, but with all of the animals that I have here that I care for, including my own, it takes me about two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening just to feed, water, clean pens, clean cages and clean rooms,” Leigh said. “Then I love on each one and make sure they are doing well. The kittens are a bit more cumbersome than the puppies.”

As of this publication, Leigh is currently caring for 15 foster cats and kittens, one of which is pregnant. She has five cats and six dogs of her own, three foster dogs and the possibility of two to four more.

Michelle Cole, W.Va. 3rd Congressional District Leader of the Humane Society of the United States, said that Mercer County needs more people like Leigh.

“When I hear of people in the community taking in animals that have been found, having them vetted, reaching out to local or out of state rescues to help these dogs and cats find forever homes it helps to restore my faith in humanity,” Cole said. “Tracey Leigh has been doing just that; fostering kittens and getting them adopted through Second Chance for Cats. She has also been taking in puppies who have been found roaming in need of food, vetting and love.”

This love of all living things was ingrained in Leigh from a young age by her grandfather. She grew up on a farm beside the Bluestone River. She recalls her grandfather waking her up before the sun rose because baby ducks were hatching.

“We lived next to the Bluestone River, so a lot of the baby ducks do not survive because snapping turtles and beavers got to them,” Leigh said. “So, he would wake me up when the ducks hatched and make me help him catch them and put them in a brooder, then keep them until they were old enough to survive and then he would let them go. He really instilled an appreciation for living animals.”

After growing up bringing home and caring for stray animals with her grandfather, in the last eight years Leigh has expanded her operation by partnering with local rescue organizations. She started fostering with the Mercer County Animal Shelter, then Save a Lab, Second Chance for Cats and many more.

“A lot has changed over the years with the rescues I have worked with,” Leigh said. “One of the biggest organizations that I have worked with is Save a Lab and they pull a lot from the southern states where the population is even worse than here. One of the reasons there is a need up north is because of stricter spay and neuter ordinances, so the demand for puppies are high and they don’t have them, so that is why a lot of the northern shelters pull from the south.”

One of the aspects of animal rescue that Leigh is instrumental in is the transportation of animals to other states with less homeless animals.

“Forever Changed Animal Rescue is my main one I am working with right now. They are on the Maryland and Virginia border and so we each drive three hours to meet each other with the transports,” Leigh said. “As of the last transport, I have transported 50 dogs and puppies since March and that does not include the transport I have going Monday.”

Leigh said that she fosters mainly for Second Chance for Cats, particularly, working with feral colonies to tame their kittens.

“So far, this year it has been a lot of feral colonies. If you get kittens at a young enough age you can tame them to get them adopted out,” Leigh said. “So, the majority that I have now available for adoption are from feral colonies that I have been taming.”

While Leigh is no stranger to fostering animals, she said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, her load went up tremendously. “I do not normally have the sheer numbers that I have right now and have had since March because our shelter was not open,” Leigh said. “There was no where for them to go and the need was just as high, if not higher, in my opinion, than it has been in years.”

Just a few hours after her initial interview with The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Leigh rescued two more puppies, in dire need of help. She spoke with The Telegraph again Friday, on her way to the vet with the two new additions.

“I just named them actually, Phoenix and Sparrow for new beginnings,” Leigh said. “We estimate about eight months old and they are a fourth of the size that they should be. When I saw that picture of them yesterday, they did not have weeks, they did not have days, they had hours to survive. We are on the way to the vet now and they seem to have been living in hell since April. They were completely dehydrated, we had to administer fluids through an IV to get fluids to them last night. Their gums are completely white which shows that they are anemic, as well as the inside of their ears.”

Sleep-deprived from caring for Phoenix and Sparrow throughout the night, Leigh said the gratitude and unconditional love she receives from the animals she rescues is what makes it all worth while.

“The day before, I picked up a puppy and it was in the same condition, found on the side of the road, but when that puppy was placed into my arms, she just laid her head on my neck and breathed a huge sigh of relief because they know they are safe,” Leigh said. “These two have crawled into my lap and covered me with kisses because they know that they are going to get fed again. The absolute unconditional love that these animals give for something so simple in return, just food and water, that is all they wanted. That keeps you wanting to fight to keep animals out of some people’s hands and put them in better places.”

Leigh said in the foreseeable future, she will continue her work to rescue animals. “For the foreseeable future, it is just a continuation,” Leigh said. “Spay and neuter ordinances, educating people on proper care for these poor babies. The need for a low cost spay and neuter clinic in this area is tremendous because there is a lot that we could assist with.”

“The need for more people, like Tracey Leigh, to help volunteer at these organizations is great,” Cole said. “Donations are also greatly needed as many of our local rescues are unable to hold their normal fundraising activities due to COVID-19 restrictions but are continuing to provide these much needed services to our community.”

To contact, volunteer or make a donation, contact Second Chance for Cats. Donations can be mailed to 874 Littlesburg Road. To volunteer, contact Elizabeth or Darlene by sending an email to secondchancecatswv@gmail.com or secondchanceforcats@yahoo.com. Or contact Michelle Cole via mcole.wvhsus@gmail.com to be put in contact with an appropriate local rescue organization based on your ability to help.

