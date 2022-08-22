A bomb squad unit has apparently detonated a device inside of the federal courthouse in downtown Bluefield. A robot used to detonate and destroy devices was seen on the street shortly around 12:20 p.m.
At 11:40 a.m., police yelled “fire in the hole” and shortly thereafter a loud boom was heard from inside of the federal courthouse. However, no smoke or debris was visible.
A member of the bomb squad team also was seen walking back in the direction of the federal courthouse shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Bomb squad units arrived at the federal courthouse earlier in the morning.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow also confirmed earlier in the morning that three suspicious devices were found at the federal courthouse.
Parts of downtown Bluefield near the federal courthouse were evacuated after the devices were found.
Dillow said streets around the federal building and a nearby apartment building have been blocked off, including Bland and Federal streets.
A heavy police presence is visible around the courthouse as well as fire trucks as many people are watching from nearby locations.
"We are in the middle of investigating this," Dillow said, and more information will be released as soon as it is available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
