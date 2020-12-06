BLUEFIELD, Va. — When Don Harris was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Orlando, Fla. and did not have enough money to visit his hometown of Bluefield, Va. during Christmas, he found a part-time job as a janitor in a jewelry store to earn money for the trip.
Little did he know at the time that part-time job would eventually lead to him returning to Bluefield in 1963 and opening his own jewelry store, Graham Jewelry on Virginia Avenue.
It also was a journey that led to years of community service including 15 years as the town’s mayor.
Mayor Harris’s current term ends on Dec. 31 and he did not run for reelection, deciding to retire from the town and also from his business. But there is a “maybe” regarding his business.
“I am not sure what I am going to do about that,” he said, adding that he and his wife Wendy, who he met during his military service in Orlando, are going to Florida for six weeks after the holidays to make a decision.
But he said it’s difficult to walk away from something that has been a mainstay in the downtown area and he will miss serving his many customers.
“I was up the street for probably 15 years,” he said of his first location in town. “I have been here at this location for 40-plus years.”
It was a career he had no clue he would have, but after his Air Force service ended he stayed in Orlando and worked full-time at the jewelry store, going into manager training.
After three years of working there full time, he was ready to return to his hometown and open the business.
His training did not stop and he eventually went to Pennsylvania for two and a half years to learn how to be a watchmaker and master jeweler, with an employee running his store while he was gone.
Harris is one of the longest-serving mayors in the town’s history with the 15 years in that position as well two years as vice mayor and four years on town council. But his work in the community actually began shortly after he moved back here.
“I was very active in downtown since 1963,” he said, especially after mechanization in the coal mining industry took away jobs and a lot of vacant buildings were in the downtown area.
“We started organizing the business people together to fill up stores and promote Bluefield, Va.,” he said of himself and later the late Hudson Huffard Jr. “A Community improvement Association was formed and it worked, We filled up vacant buildings.”
Harris said Huffard was a “very aggressive business person. He did a lot for Bluefield, Va.”
One of the things they did during that time was try to come up with a catchy nickname for the town they could use for promotions, like Bluefield, W.Va. was known as “Nature’s Air-Conditioned City.”
Someone said the town had the highest elevation, at 2,389 feet, of any town in Virginia and that is when the “Virginia’s Tallest Town” slogan was born.
“But after we did that we were notified by another community that they were taller than we were,” he said, but that town had a much smaller population and that is when a little fine print was added that says Bluefield is the tallest town in the state “with a population over 5,000.”
“My involvement in the town was way back before I got involved in town council,” he said. “I grew up on the streets of Bluefield, Va. I just dreamed of some day helping make it a better community.”
The list of accomplishments the town achieved with Harris at the helm is a long one, but he is quick to say it was not just him, many people were involved in the projects and they would not have happened without a team effort.
Those accomplishments include a new town hall and fire department, the purchase of $1.2 million fire truck, land annexations (the St. Clair farm) for future development, the Little League Baseball Park, Pine Hill Park with the Bullet Bill Bridge (named in honor of the late football star William “Bullet Bill” Dudley who went on from Graham High School to the NFL), acquiring the Harmony Acres swimming pool and, last year, the purchase of Fincastle County Club.
“That was something I was very proud of the town doing,” Harris said about honoring Dudley.
The town has also been active in holding festivals and offering activities for the community.
Harris said the new fire truck was made possible by the addition of a meals tax that raises about $1 million a year for the town, which also benefitted from the development of the Walmart and Lowe’s complexes, but those developments happened before he was on council.
The development of that area was prompted after Walmart’s initial quest to locate on Cumberland Road in Buefield, W.Va. was not fulfilled.
“Their misfortune was our good luck,” Harris said.
But during all the progress, the town has been financially secure, he added.
“We have always been a very conservative community financially.”
Harris has also served on many local boards and statewide on the Virginia Corporation Commission and as vice chair of the legislative committee of the Virginia Municipal League.
That work with VML gave him a chance to promote the town and the region, making sure the people representing more populous areas knew the state “does not stop at Roanoke.”
“It was a wonderful experience,” he said of his statewide service. “We have traveled all over the state.”
But now Harris said he is ready to retire from public service with “my head up.”
However, retiring from his business is not easy, especially considering how much he will miss his customers.
“Not many people can do what I do,” he said of his learned skills and the need in the community. “I have been fortunate to have the clientele over the years and I feel like I am deserting them. I want to think about what I want for the future.”
Harris said he and his wife, who have three children, will take that six weeks off to plan, and she reminded him last year that “we are not getting any younger.”
“I have never had that much time off all my life,” he said. “We don’t know what we want to do.”
But he said he wants his wife of 56 years to be happy, and that is the priority.
“She has sacrificed so much for me all these years as I have been involved in public service,” he said. “She deserves it.”
