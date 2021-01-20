BLUEFIELD — Last March, the COVID-19 pandemic took the world of high school sports away from Lloyd Combs.
On Monday, COVID-19 took Combs away from the world of high school sports.
Combs, a sports writer, columnist, broadcaster and author whose work was recognized by a multitude of Southwest Virginia high school coaches, athletes, colleagues and fans during his career spanning three decades, died in Hazard, Ky. on Monday night. He was 68 years old.
Combs was the principal sports columnist and reporter at The Virginia Mountaineer in Grundy, Va. for 32 years and was a sports correspondent for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since 1990.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Lloyd Monday night. He touched the lives of so many people in the sports world through his art of penmanship and radio broadcasting,” said Sam Bartley, editor and publisher of the Virginia Mountaineer.
Combs endured multiple physical ailments in recent years since suffering the first of a series of strokes. This past December he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and subsequently developed pneumonia. He was initially hospitalized in Richlands, Va. and was later transferred to the hospital in Hazard, where he spent the last days of his life.
“Lloyd was one of those old-school guys like I am ... he dedicated a lot of his life to covering sports — and it’s all about the kids,” said Teddy Paynter, who served as sports editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph when Combs’ long run as a correspondent for the newspaper began.
“He gave up so much of himself for the youth of Southwest Virginia. It’s going to be a big void to fill. He’s the last of a generation,” said Paynter, a 46-year veteran of journalism who is currently Sports Director for Mountain Top Media in Pikeville, Ky.
Combs, who was the principal sports columnist and reporter at The Virginia Mountaineer, was a local institution who developed a widespread readership beyond the borders of Buchanan County through his freelance work. He was a high school sports broadcaster for multiple radio stations in Virginia and Kentucky and worked as a sports correspondent for multiple daily and weekly newspapers, which in addition to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph included the Bristol Herald-Courier, the Roanoke Times and the Galax Gazzette.
“He started out here as a columnist in 1989. He just had a love for sports and the community, the kids, the people. He started doing some reporting and of course he was a freelance reporter for many different publications, including Bluefield, for many years,” said Sam Bartley, Editor and Publisher of the Virginia Mountaineer.
“He was a huge asset to this newspaper, like many other publications across the region, and to the many communities and loyal readers he served,” said Bartley.
While Combs’ singular admiration for Council basketball was seldom hid, his ability to recognize the perspective of both opponents in a contest was a rare gift.
“He’d cover Grundy and Hurley ... which is hard to get to. He covered Old Garden High when they were there ... Honaker and Haysi. He covered it all down there,” said Paynter, who noted that it was not unusual for Combs to call a basketball game for the radio, then immediately write two separate deadline stories with ledes crafted to fit the specific local readerships of the newspapers for which he was writing.
“He was really good at that,” Paynter said.
Combs was a familiar presence at numerous state-level events in Virginia, including the VHSL state basketball tournaments at the various sites at which they have been held over the span of his career. His state tournament tenure included its days at the University of Virginia’s now-demolished University Hall in Charlottesville, Va. to its eventual relocation to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond. Thanks to his decades-long coverage of Grundy’s dominant wrestling program, he was a particularly constant fixture at the VHSL State Wrestling tournament. Along the way, Combs became one of the most knowledgeable high school wrestling writers in the state.
Combs’ voluminous weekly workload was scaled back significantly after he suffered his first stroke three years ago, an event which severely compromised his mobility. Up until last year, he continued to attend selected Buchanan County sporting events in spite of being confined to a wheelchair. He had not contributed to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all Virginia high school sports in March of 2020.
Combs was a Kentucky native. He attended James Madison University, from where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Communications in 1976. Combs was an avid supporter of North Carolina Tar Heels basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He was a huge fan of the music of Bruce Springsteen.
In addition to his work as a print and broadcast journalist, Combs became the foremost authority on Buchanan County sports history. His first book, ‘Coalfield Dreams: A Sports History of Buchanan County, Virginia’ was published in 2008. He subsequently authored three other books: ‘These Are Their Stories: Tales from the Sidelines, to the Bleachers, to the Press Box (2013), ‘. ‘The Front Row: A Collection of Newspaper Columns” (2015) and ‘Score By Score/Year By Year: A Brief History of Prep Football in Buchanan County.’ (2018).
Final arrangements have yet to be made. Patrick Wade of Cedar Bluff, Va. has started a GoFundMe account — ‘Lloyd Wallace Comb’s Memorial Fund’ — to help raise funds to defray funeral expenses.
