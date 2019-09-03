WELCH — A lack of lodging facilities is impacting ridership times along a new ATV trail system in McDowell County.
Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, is hoping potential entrepreneurs will step forward to develop needed lodging facilities along the new Warrior Trail system.
“The Warrior Trail needs more investments,” Lusk said. “It is approaching its one-year anniversary. There is a huge opportunity there (for entrepreneurs). It is a system that connects the city of War, Gary and Welch, and it is wide open. Competition is pretty light right now.”
Lusk said those ATV tourists who are riding the Warrior Trail often have to leave early, or before dark, in order to have ample time to return to a lodging facility or ATV campground further away.
“It is getting ridership,” Lusk said of the Warrior Trail. “Folks are bleeding over from the Pocahontas system and Indian Ridge system. They are riding it. But there are folks who would like to stay there.”
Lusk is hopeful that potential entrepreneurs will step up and provide new ATV lodging facilities so that riders can spend a night closer to the trail.
“On the Hatfield-McCoy system, we are making a lot of investments,” Lusk said. “But we have not grown as quickly there (at the Warrior Trail). But I think they are going to come. I really think it (entrepreneur investments) are going to come. It is a great opportunity as it stands right now.”
There are now two ATV trail systems operating in McDowell County — the Warrior Trail and the Indian Ridge Trail, which is located in Ashland, near the town of Northfork.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.