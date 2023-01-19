Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&