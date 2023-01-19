It was reported Thursday morning that a student had a weapon on the campus of the Monroe County Technical Center, according to a statement from Monroe County Schools.
A lockdown was immediately called for the Technical Center and James Monroe High School. The student was in custody of law enforcement and the situation was being investigated, school officials said.
All staff and students are safe, according to the statement from the school system. The campus was still on lockdown as a precaution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.