After 125 years, the bill that established Bluefield State College now has the signature of the Governor of West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill in a ceremony on Friday, marking the day the original passed in 1895, but was not signed by the governor at the time.
Justice signed the bill alongside college administrators, staff, students, and alumni on hand at the Governor’s Reception Room in Charleston.
Penned in 1895, Senate Bill 122 – establishing what was originally known as Bluefield Colored Institute – was passed by the West Virginia Legislature. However, the bill was not signed by then-governor William A. MacCorkle, becoming law without his signature.
“When it came to my attention that this bill was just sitting, unsigned, for 125 years, I knew that signing it was the right thing to do,” Justice said. “To tell you the truth, it’s something that should have been done the first time around.”
￼Justice said he signed the bill in honor of Bluefield State’s “great contributions to West Virginia and in honor of the countless alumni who have made an impact on West Virginia and the world.”
“You’ll never make me believe there wasn’t some sort of ulterior reason for why a governor just refused to sign it. But that’s not in my DNA,” Justice said. “I’m very proud to finally get this bill signed, once and for all, in honor of all the great stuff going on at Bluefield State.”
In August, Justice pledged $1 million in funding to help build Bluefield State College’s first on-campus housing complex in more than 50 years and for additional work on the college’s student union facility.
BSC senior Syed Monis Ali and others attended the signing.
The Pakistan native and pre-med student who has lived here for five years said he was proud to be a part of the experience.
“It was definitely a historic moment I got to witness along with friends and faculty members,” he said. “It was a really great event.”
Ali said everything was very well organized and especially the ceremonial signing.
He also enjoyed his visit to the Capitol.
Ali said it gave him a chance to look over the Senate and how it works.
“I also represented, along with my friends Alyssa Hunt and Jordan Smith and faculty member Dr. Tesfay Belay, the Applied Science program at Bluefield State College and also some organizations, Biomedical Club and Gamma Beta Phi,” he said.
A resolution about BSC and the bill signing was introduced by state Sen. Chandler Swope and passed unanimously.
The resolution said, in part, that BSC’s first class was on Sept. 1, 1896, “and embraced its academic mission with passion and an entrepreneurial spirit, embodied by its Industrial Arts program, whose students built many of the structures in which they studied and lived on campus…”
“Throughout its 125-year history, Bluefield State College has served the residents of the state, nation, and world with distinction, holding 12 program specific academic accreditations, winning two world robotics championships, and equipping students for successful careers in STEM reliant careers, education, and liberal arts; and … students, employees, and alumni, through the insight of the College’s Board of Governors and the vision and leadership of the College’s administration, take an active role in volunteerism and community engagement…”
The resolution ended by the Senate extending “its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Bluefield State College for its contributions to the state of West Virginia… “
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
