WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $500,000 Monday for the restoration of the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville, Va.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. issued a statement after the award was announced.
“The Millwald Theatre is an important asset for economic development in Wytheville. ARC’s award of $500,000 for its restoration will be a tremendous benefit for the project and, ultimately, the people of Wytheville,” Griffith said. “I look forward to seeing a show there when it is completed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.