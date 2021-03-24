Staff report
CHARLESTON — Road projects in Mercer and McDowell Counties are among the ones sharing in more than $40 million being awarded across the state by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
The following bids were accepted and contracts awarded on March 19 to projects in Mercer County and McDowell County, according to the WVDOH:
• West Virginia Paving was sole bidder on a paving project from Courthouse to Ingleside Road in Mercer County, with a bid of $1,955,251.20.
• Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a reimbursable guardrail project in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, with a bid of $1,461,825.
• American Pavements Inc. was low bidder for a resurfacing project from Stoney Gap to Courthouse Road in Mercer County, with a bid of $1,868,898.24.
The WVDOH continues to hold bid lettings and contract awards remotely to move projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19.
Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH engineer’s estimate and by what percentage, WVDOH officials said. In cases where a bid is above the engineer’s estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
