GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia’s first death related to vaping was a resident of Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed Tuesday an adult resident died in the outbreak of severe lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use (vaping).
“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA.
To protect patient confidentiality, VDH will not release additional details other than it was an adult resident of Southwest Virginia who died in a Greensboro, N.C. hospital.
As of Sept. 30, 31 lung injury cases, including the death, have been reported in Virginia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that across the nation 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory have been confirmed as of Sept. 24. Twelve other deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.
The cause of this outbreak remains unknown.
Washington recently joined several states in banning the sale of flavored vaping products. New York, Michigan and Rhode Island are among the states that have announced at least temporary bans.
In Virginia, no ban is in place but legislation to raise the age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21 went into effect July 1.
Walmart recently announced it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and Sam’s Clubs in the U.S. when it sells out its current inventory, saying the move is due to growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.
Although use among adults has increased, the popularity of the product with youth has raised concern.
According to the Child Mind Institute, vaping rates have skyrocketed in recent years, especially among teens. E-cigarettes are now the most frequently used tobacco product among adolescents — some 2.1 million middle and high school students were e-cigarette users in 2017 — far surpassing traditional combustible cigarettes.
That number has increased.
More than 3.6 million middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes, according to the latest National Youth Tobacco Study. Another national study last year found that 11 percent of high school seniors, 8 percent of 10th-graders, and 3.5 percent of eighth-graders vaped with nicotine during a previous one-month period.
Scientists are analyzing all ingredients to try to find the cause, but e-cigarettes contain many substances.
According to WebMD, the liquid put into the vaping mechanism can include formaldehyde, toxins, and more. Specific flavors of vaping liquid can also cause more irritation than others. For example, cinnamon flavors can cause the lining of the lungs to swell, according to WebMD.
Much is still left to learn about the long-term effects of electronic smoking, but one known disease caused by the habit is popcorn lung. Caused by smoking substances with diacetyl in the ingredients, gives this disease its name, according to WebMD. Diacetyl is a butter flavored ingredient, formerly used in popcorn, is used to flavor smoking liquids such as vanilla. Popcorn lung side effects include fever, headache, a dry persistent cough and more.
Other ingredients often found in vaping liquids, according to Medical News Today, include carcinogens, metal particles and toxic chemicals. Carcinogens are defined as substances with the ability to cause cancer.
In a study done by the University of North Carolina, it was found that two main ingredients in many vaping liquids are propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin. These ingredients are toxic and the more ingredients in a liquid, the more toxic it is.
Regardless of the ongoing investigation, the VDH recommends that people who use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer.
E-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products, the VDH said. In addition to other potentially harmful chemicals, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development.
People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever) and promptly seek medical attention or call a poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 if symptoms develop.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.