BRISTOL, Va. — In early fall, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Contractor Orders Construction Company, Inc., based out of St. Albans, will begin a project to replace the Interstate 77 bridges over Cove Creek in Wythe County.
The bridges are located approximately one mile north of I-77 exit 41 (Pepper’s Ferry Road) and Interstate 81, VDOT officials said Tuesday.
The $15.4 million construction project includes replacing the twin span bridges that were originally built in 1969. The bridges carry 30,000 vehicles per day.
When work begins in late September/early October, motorists should initially be alert to a traffic pattern shift southbound. Most lane closures for the project will occur at night, VDOT officials stated.
The completion of the project is anticipated for early 2023.
The I-77 Cove Creek bridge replacement project is part of VDOT’s State of Good Repair program, created to prioritize funding for pavements and bridges that have reached their life span. The project is valued at approximately $17.3 million, including design and construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.