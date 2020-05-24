Work on new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer Station set for summer start

BLUEFIELD — Work on the new $2 million Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) Transfer Station should get under way later this summer.
“Construction of the new transfer station will begin in September hopefully,” said City Manager Dane Rideout.
The new facility will be located on Bluefield Avenue across from the Wade Center in the lot beside Flowers Bakery. It is a 2.5-acre parcel acquired by the city in 2018 and previously occupied by Lin Electric Company
A temporary hub for BAT is now set up on Bluefield Avenue at the old Gulf station across from City Hall and will be used until the completion of the new station.
When completed, the transfer station, a “state-of-the-art” facility, will offer riders a cooled and heated indoor facility with restrooms, unlike the small open-air shelter (kiosk) used for many years on Princeton Avenue.
Federal funding is being used to pay for the bulk of the project.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the kiosk was not adequate to serve BAT passengers and “certainly affords them little comfort while waiting for their bus” since there are only glass walls and not doors.
Cline prepared an analysis for West Virginia Public Transit on the project and said residents in Mercer and McDowell counties are served by BAT with regularly scheduled and special bus services as well as providing non-emergency medical transport.
The analysis said that BAT’s regular routes extend from Athens through Princeton and Bluefield, to Welch, Gary and Premier in McDowell County. Scheduled bus service is available to all of these areas, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“This service is essential to citizens of both counties,” Cline wrote in the analysis. “It enables riders to reach work, shopping, dining, social services, and the area’s two hospitals quickly, reliably and affordably.”
A monthly pass for unlimited use is available for $30, and students, senior citizens and Medicaid recipients can obtain passes for the discounted rate of $25.
For fiscal year 2019, BAT provided 211,247 passenger trips, Cline’s report said. These included 127,983 elderly, 15,966 wheelchairs, and 2,422 non-wheelchair disabled.
The new facility will also have a security office, a covered embarkation/debarkation area, a parking area, and a slow-fill CNG (compressed natural gas) station.
Cline’s analysis said, that, “above all else, this facility will significantly increase the comfort and dignity of our passengers. No longer will they have to endure waiting outside in inclement weather, standing for long periods of time while waiting for their bus, or discomfort or embarrassment because of the lack of restroom facilities. This facility will also increase the safety of our passengers, since the transfer station will be brightly lit inside and out, and will also have modern security cameras and related equipment.”
