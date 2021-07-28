BLUEFIELD — Work on the process of removing the old Grant Street Bridge has started.
Bluefield City Attorney/Interim City Manager Colin Cline told members of the City Board at their Tuesday meeting crews are busy clearing the area where the bridge ends on the north side to make way for the dismantling of the structure, which will be replaced with a new bridge.
“Stage I demolition has been approved,” he said of the process that is being handled by the state Department of Highways with Brayman Construction Corp. the contractor. “No date has been set for steel to actually be taken down. They have started (on the project) but it appears to be moving slowly.”
Moving utility lines to prepare for demolition has been done. Work also has to be scheduled in conjunction with Norfolk Southern, which has trains moving under the bridge.
The bridge connects Princeton Avenue and Downtown Bluefield to the North End and East Side, and closure created a major access problem for the residents in that area making it more difficult to reach the city quickly and safely.
The 80-year-old bridge was closed in June 2019 after a state inspection found safety concerns.
After naming a task force related to either repairing or replacing the bridge, a determination was made it would need to be replaced.
Gov. Jim Justice visited Bluefield on Oct. 30, 2021 to announce that the $10 million project will be paid for with $8 million, or 80 percent, coming from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Since it had been owned by Norfolk Southern, the company agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city.
The DOH then took over the project.
In other business, the board:
• Honored outgoing board member Barbara Thompson-Smith with a proclamation and presented her a gift for her service to the city after serving on the board since 2013.
“We offer this proclamation in gratitude…” said Mayor Ron Martin.
The proclamation honored her and expressed appreciation to her for her work and dedication.
“We all respect and admire and value your opinions,” Martin said, asking if board members can continue to ask for her advice. “We hope to lean on you for many years to come.”
Tuesday was Smith’s last board meeting as her term ends this week.
• Agreed to once again consider placing surveillance cameras in City Park because of vandalism.
The move was prompted by public comments from long-time city resident Linda Thomas.
“That park is such a treasure for the city and those guys (city employees) work there seven days a week and they do a fabulous job, and they are proud of what they do,” she said.
Thomas is a member of the garden club and said her group as well as the Bluefield Beautification Committee plant flowers there and some have been pulled up, along with vandalism in the restrooms and on picnic tables.
“How much will it take to put up cameras?” she said, adding that it may cost more to repair the damage than purchase cameras.
Cline said one of the issues is not being able to place them in restrooms, where much of the vandalism has occurred.
“I think we should look at it (getting the cameras),” Martin said, and Cline will gather the information.
Martin also said he is addressing another concern expressed by Thomas: the annual Shriner horse show, which will not be held this year after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“I offered to pay a sponsorship to cover some costs,” he said of contacting the membership.
But he is optimistic the show will return next year.
“We are working on that,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.