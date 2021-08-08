BLUEFIELD — The Christine West Bridge (formerly referred to as the “Bridge to Nowhere”) in Bluefield has been idle since it was built about 12 years ago but will soon accommodate traffic, and if a decades-old plan ever comes to fruition it may be one of the busiest rural bridges in the country.
The bridge is part of the King Coal Highway, a segment of the I-73/74 corridor that, when completed, will provide a direct link between Detroit and Myrtle Beach, cutting across Southern West Virginia from Williamson to Bluefield and I-77.
Last week, Joe Pack, state Department of Highways engineer/manager for District 10, stood on the bridge looking toward the north end to a huge gap in the mountain that is now cut down to being almost level with the bridge.
After the last truckload of dirt is hauled away, work can soon begin on extending the pavement from the bridge to an interchange at Airport Road after two other bridges are completed.
Pack said the Christine West bridge is almost a quarter of mile long and will join the two other bridges, one across Bull Tail Hollow Road and the other across the upper end of Kee Dam and Airport Road, both of which are well under construction.
“The other two bridges, when you add them up, they may be a quarter of mile, but not anywhere near as long as this one,” he said of the bridge that was actually built more than a decade ago but no funding was available at the time to go any farther.
Work on the $57 million 3.8-mile project to bring the highway to Airport Road started in May 2019 after the money was secured as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Road to Prosperity plan.
Pack said the four lanes after crossing the Christine West Bridge will taper to two lanes before crossing the next bridge and the other two lanes and bridges will be completed when the next segment of the King Coal Highway is done, running to the Littlesburg Road area and to Montcalm.
The two lanes being constructed now will eventually serve as the southbound lanes of the highway.
But when work on the next segment will happen no one knows since no funding has yet been earmarked for it.
“Coalfields Expressway is a little more shovel ready at this point than King Coal,” he said, referring to the other major highway project in Southern West Virginia that will run from Beckley (I-77 and I-64) into Virginia near Grundy.
Both Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said recently money will be available for King Coal Highway segment projects from a federal infrastructure bill expected to pass.
West Virginia is set to receive $3.5 billion for roads, but how much of that money will be for King Coal or which segments will be priorities is not yet known.
In the meantime, all eyes are on the Mercer County King Coal project as crews are trying to get if finished this year.
Joe Pack (no relation to District 10 Joe Pack) is a DOH consultant on the King Coal project and said a massive amount of dirt has already been moved to make way for the road that cuts a wide swath through two hills, but more remains.
“About 5 million yards of dirt has already been moved,” he said. “We have about one and half million yards left to move.”
Pack said if you look at the volume of dirt already moved (5 million yards) using a coal truck, about 500,000 truck loads have been hauled away so far.
Another comparison, he said, is if 5 million yards of dirt was piled on a football field, it would be 3,000 feet high.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “But that’s what we do.”
Some of the dirt is used on-site and the rest taken to other locations in the Glenwood Public Service District.
On the Airport Road side of the project, abutments for the bridge across the dam and road are being completed as grading continues for an off/on ramp for Airport Road.
Standing on the northernmost abutment for the bridge and looking south, part of the gap in the mountain at the Christine West Bridge can be seen as the road makes a slight turn to the right though Bull Tail Hollow.
Pack (District 10 engineer) said crews have been working in shifts that total 16 hours a day to try to finish by the Oct. 31 projected completion date.
“Multiple contractors are on site,” he said. “The prime contractor is Kanawha Stone.”
Crews were working on the hill behind the abutment continuing to remove dirt and make way for the on/off ramp for Airport Road.
Pack said all of the abutments needed for both new bridges are still under construction and should be completed soon, followed by connecting the abutments with steel beams, taking care of all drainage, paving, striping and other work for the final touches.
“We are glad the public gets to see this type of work being done right in front of their eyes,” he said of traffic on Airport Road. “They can see everything we are doing. They can see our progress.”
Once it is open to traffic, the new road will provide improved access to the Mercer County Airport. It will also provide a new route to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail for ATV tourists who travel to the region each week as they can exit I-77, go to Airport Road and then to Brushfork and Rt. 52.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
