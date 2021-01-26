CHARLESTON — West Virginia continues to lead the nation in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination, but limited supplies still hamper progress.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday pointed to a front-page article in the New York Times lauding the state with the headline: “West Virginia speeds ahead on inoculations.”
“Everybody knows just how great West Virginia is doing,” he said during his pandemic briefing.
Justice also said the state is actually administering 106 percent of the doses received because “we are getting more doses out of the vials and into somebody’s arm. We are getting more squeal out of the pig.”
As of Monday, more than 166,000 state residents have received the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, with more than 40,000 already receiving the second dose.
“We are saving lives doing so (getting shots in arms),” he said.
Another first is the use of a centralized vaccine preregistration system, which sprang into action Monday morning.
Residents now preregister for the vaccine by visiting the website vaccinate.wv.gov, which goes to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website. In the upper right corner of that page is an icon that says: “Vaccine Preregistration.”
Justice said the statewide system will help to “quickly and efficiently get those shots in arms.”
Residents can also call 833-734-0965 to register but that could mean a busy line or long wait.
The Mercer County Health Department posted a message Monday telling residents that they can no longer preregister through the department but must use the statewide system.
However, anyone who has already preregistered through the department before Sunday night is now in the system and there is no need to register again through the state.
Those who are registered will receive a notification by either text, email or phone call when their appointment for a shot is made. Those messages must be confirmed to reserve that slot.
Currently, those 65 and over are being targeted for the vaccine so will receive priority.
Another vaccination clinic in Mercer County will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad by appointment only. However, all of those slots have already been filled.
Justice said that by next week all 55 counties will have access to a local vaccination clinic.
“This will make sure our limited supply of COVID vaccine is reaching every corner of our state,” he said.
Justice said that, as of Monday, 73,751 residents 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least the first shot.
However, access to the vaccine remains a problem as the expected extra doses have not materialized because of a lack of a national stockpile and production slowdowns.
The state has been receiving only about 24,000 doses a week, half of what was expected at this point.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the state needs 125,000 a week to accelerate its ability to reach all groups of all residents.
“We are asking with everything in us to get the amount of vaccine we want,” he said. “Right now, there is a production issue. We hope they get it solved quickly.”
Marsh also said two other companies, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, will be asking the FDA for emergency use authorization soon and that will give the state more access to the vaccine.
On the Virginia side, area counties began vaccinating those 65 and older on Monday, but the availability of the vaccine limits vaccinations.
Robert Parker, public information officer for the Virginia Department of health’s Western Region, said, as in West Virginia, vaccine supplies are limited. Preregistration is also required, but through each county’s health department.
Virginia will continue to receive about 100,000 doses per week from the federal government for the foreseeable future, likely through the end of February, he said, and since vaccine allocation is based on population, the area health district will receive only 1 percent of the available vaccine doses.
“Health systems, health districts and community partners in far Southwest Virginia will prioritize those most at risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19,” said Karen Shelton MD, interim district director. “Deaths from COVID-19 have been highest in our older populations. We will focus on vaccinating these groups, while continuing to vaccinate smaller numbers of Phase 1b essential workers.”
Shelton said those at the highest risk are protected first.
“So we must ask many people to wait for a vaccine,” she said. “We know this is hard. We know everyone wants to be vaccinated quickly, and we wish there was enough vaccine for everyone right now. We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available.”
