PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools will soon start a new policy on handling inclement weather conditions that impact only certain areas of the county.
A Winter Alternate Route Schedule will begin Jan. 6, and allow the school system to keep schools open if a limited numbers of areas are experiencing wintry weather when the main roads are “reasonably clear.”
The change was prompted by a bus accident on an icy street in Montcalm last week when schools opened after a two-hour delay. Ten students were on the bus when it slid down an ice-covered street and crashed into a shed.
No one was hurt and the icy conditions were limited to certain areas of the county.
According to the new policy, schools can be open during some inclement weather and bus drivers will operate their regular routes with exceptions to certain areas.
Parents have received letters explaining which routes impact each school if the policy is implemented, said Teresa Russell, the school system’s data and communication specialist. If a child does not live on an impacted route, then the regular bus schedule will be in place.
But if a bus route is canceled because of the weather, an alternate pick-up point is listed should parents choose to take their children to that stop.
Russell said most of these route changes are already being made on some days and, if changed, the driver calls parents and tells them of the change on that day.
With the new procedure, if the Winter Alternate Bus Schedule is needed for a specific day, it will be advertised as inclement weather announcements routinely are.
The policy says that the alternate schedule will only be used when the main roads are assessed to be clear or adequately treated but some portions of the bus routes are icy or too snow-covered for two-way traffic to pass safely.
Routes were identified through drivers’ experience and knowledge of roads during the winter months.
There are also areas in the county where automobile travel is acceptable but because of the size of the buses and the locations of travel, the buses cannot safely travel to the stops listed in the parent letters.
Russell said when areas on routes are affected, drivers will make every effort to inform parents of route changes.
Parents are also encouraged to listen to the entire phone message as information relating to route changes will be given during the message.
The school closures/delays will be announced as follows:
• Two-hour Delay - All schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Bus routes will not be altered except to run two hours late.
• Two-hour Delay Winter Alternate Route Schedule – All schools will operate on a two-hour delay, and bus routes will be altered as stated in the Winter Alternate Route Schedule.
• Schools Closed – All schools closed.
• Schools Open on Regular Schedule Winter Alternate Route Schedule – All schools open on regular schedule, but bus routes will be altered as stated in the Winter Alternate Route Schedule.
The new announcement schedule will begin on Jan. 6, 2020.
Russell said parents or guardians can contact their child’s school if they have any questions.
A listing of all routes is available on the Mercer County Schools Webpage under Bus Schedules: https://boe.merc.k12.wv.us/Page/3474.
Whether to cancel schools in bad weather has always been at times a difficult decision and all school systems have a policy on what criteria to use to make that call.
Russell said that in making the decision, road conditions throughout the county are evaluated by the transportation director.
“Weather reports (hourly forecast, temperature, wind chill, etc.) from the National Weather Service, Blacksburg and Charleston, are also analyzed,” she said. “Once the information has been gathered, transportation contacts (Schools Superintendent) Dr. Deborah Akers. Based on the information she is given, a decision is made by 4 a.m. as to whether school should be delayed or cancelled. The decision needs to be made by that time in order for us to notify parents and staff of the changes.”
Dr. Chris Stacy, superintendent of Tazewell County Schools, said the decision to delay, close or go to school is “probably the toughest decision we have to make.”
“Student safety is the top priority but we also have to keep in mind our mandates for instructional time for students, contract requirements (and other considerations),” he said. “Basically, my process is that on mornings where weather is expected or forecast, I begin communicating with my director of transportation at 4:30 a.m. via text or phone call. We then begin communicating with our contacts in VDOT (the Virginia Department of Transportation), the police (county/town), the 911 center, and our drivers and certain teachers/citizens in various areas of the county.”
Stacy said Tazewell County is a “large and geographically diverse area with lots of mountain or ridge roads and we also have certain areas such as the Divides (near Springville) and Gratton that have a higher altitude than other areas of the county and may get higher amounts of precipitation than other areas of the county.”
Sometimes areas such as Bluefield or Pocahontas may have 3-plus inches of snow but Richlands has no snow and is 10 degrees warmer, he said, so “one area is expecting to go to school while another is clearly needing schools closed.”
“After we have talked to our folks we will confer again and do our best to make a delay/closure call early enough for parents to make arrangements for their children, but we don’t want to make a call too early before road crews have a chance to treat the roadways or the temperature has improved to melt away snow/ice,” he said.
Both school systems emphasize that student safety is the priority.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.