BLUEFIELD — Another winter storm is forecast to hit the area tonight and Thursday, bringing significant freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Vance Joyner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, said Tuesday evening the bulk of the storm will start around midnight tonight.
“It will probably bring about 2 to 5 inches of a sleet and snow mix,” he said, and that will transition over to freezing rain Thursday morning, forming about a third of an inch of ice on surfaces, which is “definitely enough” ice to cause power outages.
The problem is exacerbated, he said, with the recent rainfall.
“The ground is very soft” and trees and power lines may see damage from the storm.
Joyner said it is a widespread storm and will affect “about everyone in the area.”
The freezing rain is created, he said, because a low pressure system from the Gulf is bringing in plenty of moisture and warmer air aloft.
“We have a lot of cold air stuck at the surface,” he said, and the moisture drops as rain but then freezes on impact.
Joyner said the precipitation should taper off Thursday afternoon but more snow showers could come Thursday night.
“You will see some upslope snow showers overnight,” he said. “We are hoping to dry out some on Friday.”
Cold air started moving in Tuesday as the temperatures in Bluefield plummeted into the teens before nightfall.
The recent ice storms across the central part of West Virginia and this new storm prompted Gov. Jim Justice to issue a State of Preparedness for most of the counties on Tuesday “due to further severe winter storms that are expected to cause additional outages and road blockages throughout West Virginia.”
Justice also issued a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties because of all the ice-related power outages and road blockages over the last week. That move implements the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response and mobilizes appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
