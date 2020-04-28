CHARLESTON — If the statistics hold up, next week may see the reopening of many small businesses (with 10 or fewer employees) in the state, including hair salons, barber shops and outdoor dining facilities.
Gov. Jim Justice announced his plan Monday morning, calling it “The Comeback” for the state, as guidelines were laid out to have most businesses open, with restrictions, within the next six weeks.
The key to the decision to start next week is to have three consecutive days of the percentage of those who test positive for the coronavirus COVIDS-19 to the total number tested remaining below 3 percent. That number has been trending around 4 percent but as more testing is done and the rise of positive cases has slowed, the number has dropped.
Monday was the first day under that threshold, at 2.47 percent, with 40,039 tested and only 1,063 positive cases.
If that metric continues, the reopening of the businesses listed above can start the week of May 4, Week 2 of his plan.
This week is considered Week 1 as hospitals can start to reopen routine services if ready to do so.
However, Justice said all of the precautions must continue, including staying at home with only essential travel, working from home as often as possible, social distancing, wearing masks and, in the case of barber shops and hair salons, protective equipment for workers, with customers waiting in their cars as they are called in for service.
The temperature of each customer as they enter can be taken as well and they should also be wearing masks.
Restaurants offering outdoor dining services will limit customers, use disposable utensils and menus, and employees will wear masks gloves.
He also said reopening is voluntary on the part of business owners.
As long as the plan falls into place, churches and funeral homes can also hold services after May 4, with social distancing in place and every other pew used as well as face masks.
In weeks three through six, offices and government buildings, most other businesses, including retail stores, indoor restaurant dining, gyms, casinos, park facilities and remaining small businesses will be reopened, with all the needed precautions in place.
Justice said he will announce which businesses can reopen a week in advance and also include specific guidance.
The scenario could change if a surge happens to change the trend to be above 3 percent and in localities if there is an increase in positive cases or an outbreak in the community, he added.
“We will slow down, stop or we backup,” he said of those incidents where guidelines may have to be readjusted.
However, Justice also said there is no timeline on when visitation at nursing homes can start, movie theaters can reopen, sporting events and concerts can be held, or gatherings larger than 25 people.
As this plan unfolds, the state has seen its ability to meet four basic criteria continue to increase, he said..
Those criteria are expanded testing capability, the ability to quickly handle any surges or outbreaks of the virus, an adequate amount of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), and the capacity for contact tracing to isolate those who may have been exposed to the virus.
All of these basics are “being ramped up,” he said, as his plan is initiated.
Justice said as businesses reopen following the precautions that are required is up to owners on a “semi-honor system.”
“We don’t have enough people (to enforce the rules),” he said. “We don’t want martial law. We can’t do that.”
Rather, the state will rely on owners following the rules and residents to report those who are not.
“We hope people will call (local health departments) if there is a problem somewhere,” he said.
Justice emphasized the point that all of these plans may have to be readjusted and tweaked, depending on whether the metrics keep improving and if some problems surface with unexpected impacts in communities.
“We may have to change it as we go forward,” he said.
Justice said many of the precautions, like social distancing, will remain in place indefinitely until a vaccine is created for the coronavirus.
“It (the virus) is not going anywhere,” he said. “We just have to figure out a way to live with it until we get a vaccine.”
In order to make the “The Comeback” work, he said all residents must step up and continue doing a good job following guidelines.
“You now have a number to watch,” he said of the metric to follow that indicates a small percentage of people who are tested are positive. “It must trend under 3 percent.”
With hospitals starting the process of reopening, many day care centers will reopen as well.
One of the requirements for that is that all day care center employees must be tested.
Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, said that testing is starting “immediately.”
“We’ve come up with a methodology that we think will move us forward, with science and math behind it, and experts behind it, and leadership behind it, we’re absolutely moving in the right way,” Justice said. “We’re going to monitor and watch every day and we’re going to take small steps and we will see where we are.”
Charles Boothe
