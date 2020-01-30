WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday he wants to hear more witnesses in the impeachment trial of Pres. Donald Trump, including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney.
“I want witnesses,” he said in a conference call with the press. “I want to hear evidence that is pertinent to the charges…”
Manchin said he cannot understand “for the life of me” how a decision can be made without hearing the dialogue (heard by witnesses) or see what was redacted in documents related to the case.
A fair decision cannot be made without witnesses, he said, and that includes people like Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, both of whom had direct discussions with the President.
Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” details those discussions and Bolton has said he is willing to testify, but Mulvaney will probably fight it if he is called, Manchin said.
The impeachment process is serious, Manchin said, and should be treated as the framers of the Constitution intended: as a real trial.
Manchin said it would be irresponsible to have a trial about “the most important vote in my life” without hearing all the evidence, and he “can’t believe” any of the 100 senators would not want to call witnesses.
He blasted both parties for politicizing the process and key members of both parties, as well as Trump team attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, for completely switching their positions on the fundamentals of the process from the Bill Clinton impeachment 20 years ago.
“How can you change completely from what the framers (of the Constitution) intended?” he said. “It’s such a shame.”
The “brilliance” of the framers of the Constitution was evident and they wanted to make sure the impeachment process was used to “get it right,” he said, and that’s one of the reasons there is an actual trial in the Senate.
Manchin said the charge against the President related to the Ukraine call is “extremely serious,” and the call he made to the Ukrainian president was not a “perfect” call, as Trump has repeated.
Manchin said a country that is fighting against Russia and needs help should not be subject to any kind of interference in providing that help, especially if it involves intervening in the political process here.
He was also was critical of the White House apparently using private citizens, like Rudy Giuliani, as a “rogue proxy” to represent the President.
“That is absolutely, totally intolerable and wrong and cannot be continued,” he said.
Manchin said the vote on whether to call witnesses will most likely be held Friday after the Senators have a chance to ask questions to both sides, and
“I take this very seriously,” he said. “I want a trial … I want to make sure.”
That’s why he would support any witness called who has something of note to offer, even Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, who Republicans say was used as a bargaining tool with the Ukraine by Joe Biden when he was in office.
Manchin said he is also disappointed that the Senate did not support a resolution allowing U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the impeachment trial, to settle any disputes between the two sides, rather than vote down party lines.
Roberts is the only one who could make an impartial decision, but allowing him to do that has been voted down, he said, and a possible impasse could keep the trial at a purely political level.
If witnesses are not called, Manchin said he will make up his mind about impeachment after listening to answers to the Senators’ questions, including his own, to the prosecutors (House managers) and the President’s defense team.
One of his questions will be to ask why the Senate Republicans are being “pretty hypocritical” by criticizing the House over the lack of subpoenas when they don’t want to do it.
Questions from Senators should continue today, he said.
Manchin said he knows the President is very popular in West Virginia and he listens intently to residents.
“But West Virginians want fairness,” he said. “If the evidence is overwhelming and I make a decision based on that, they want me to do my job, and make a decision based on facts, not a political decision.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
