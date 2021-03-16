CHARLESTON — A move by legislators to change the state Constitution to give them more control of decisions made by the state Board of Education is being met with opposition.
Voters would ultimately decide the issue since the Constitution would need to be amended, but House Joint Resolution 1 to put it on the ballot was supported overwhelmingly by both parties in the House. 95-2, and is now in the Senate Finance Committee.
Wording that would be added to the Constitution reads: “In the performance of its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.”
That oversight does not sit well with state education leaders.
“Our entire focus is building and sustaining an effective and responsive educational structure around the teachers and students of our state,” said WVBE (West Virginia Board of Education) President Miller Hall. “For example, we have been keenly aware of the needs of the education community during the pandemic and set up a process to quickly issue waivers as unforeseen circumstances arose. The Board, working with the State Superintendent, maintained open and ongoing communication with our counties to provide effective and responsive guidance during this difficult time. The proposed amendment would make this process less efficient and less responsive.”
State Superintendent Clayton Burch said decisions made by the board cannot be subject to constantly changing political winds.
“The school system requires the consistent and steady guidance the Board offers,” he said. “We cannot subject our classrooms to the currents and turmoil of politics that are subject to change every two years. Our students and teachers rely on the steady governance that assures consistency, quality and equality. HRJ1 would inject disruptive partisan political discourse into the lives and learning of our students.”
A statement released by the WVBE said the voters of West Virginia amended the state constitution in 1958 to give general supervisory authority over the schools to the State Board of Education.
“This amendment was undertaken in response to a legislatively commissioned study of West Virginia’s system of public education and was recognized as a necessary step to provide our state’s schools with a governance model that is thoughtful, managed by a diverse group of experts, and immune from the ebb and flow of politics,” the board said in the statement, adding that the board would “lose its ability to respond swiftly to the needs of teachers and students throughout the year. Decisions affecting daily classroom life would be placed in the hands of a partisan Legislature that changes every two years. This amendment would give a large and ever-changing body the authority to alter the shape of our classrooms with each new election.”
The board is comprised of experts from diverse backgrounds and educational expertise who are appointed by the Governor for overlapping terms.
“This ensures continuity and a balance of political and geographic representation and creates stability for decision-making,” the board statement said. “Because members are appointed for nine-year terms and meet every month, they have the time to fully study and solicit broad stakeholder input on issues impacting our schools before issuing or amending policies. They also maintain a close daily connection to educators, allowing members to respond to student and personnel needs as they arise without unnecessary delay.”
The statement said the Constitution should be amended “only in the interests of making our system of government more fair and efficient in promoting the welfare of all West Virginia residents. HJR1 will have the opposite effect, making our system of education less efficient, more chaotic, and subject to partisan politics. For these reasons, we must object.”
Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County) is chair of the House Education Committee and backs the resolution.
“Yes, I support it and it should go before the voters,” he said. “The Board (WVBE) has no real oversight and can make whatever rules it wants. Higher Education (colleges and universities) has to go before LOCEA (Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability) and the school board should do the same, in my opinion.”
Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer County) also supports HJR1.
“I voted yes,” he said. “It puts it on the ballot.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District) said he will vote for it as well.
“I’m in favor,” he said. “This is one of a number of constitutional topics requiring voters to ratify. Naturally, education departments are opposed because they don’t want oversight. I think additional oversight may allow the legislature to learn opportunities for improvement. Improving education is at the top of our goals.”
If adopted in the Senate (requiring two-thirds vote), the question would then go to voters of the state at the next general election to be held in 2022.
