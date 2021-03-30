Staff and wire
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed its version of a bill that would eliminate the state’s personal income tax.
The House passed the bill on a 77-23 vote Monday. It now goes to the state Senate.
The House version would reduce statewide income taxes by $150 million annually until they are eliminated. The bill does not address other tax increases to balance out the cuts.
Under the bill, a special fund would be established to tap other state income sources, including lottery proceeds. At the end of a fiscal year, if the special fund has $400 million or more, $100 million of that fund would be transferred to the state’s general revenue fund.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice has introduced his version of eliminating the personal income tax that would increase the consumer sales tax rate from 6 percent to 7.9 percent. Justice’s proposal would give residents a 60 percent cut in the personal income tax in the first year.
To further balance the income tax cut, Justice anticipates changes in severance taxes on the production of coal, oil and natural gas as well as increases in taxes on tobacco products, beer, wine and liquor.
West Virginia lost nearly 4 percent of its population over the past decade. Justice has said the end goal of attracting more residents to the state could mean more tax dollars, better schools, and higher wages and property values.
Speaking Monday during a visit to Bluefield, Justice said the state income tax plan would give West Virginia’s citizens more money to spend in the state’s economy.
The state has 732,000 households, and on average they would have an additional $1,483 to spend.
“What would they do with that money?” Justice asked. “They would spend it. They would spend it everywhere.”
The state’s small businesses”would explode” with new activity and growth, he added.
On the subject of tax increases on products such as beer, wine and liquor, Justice said he was willing to modify parts of the income tax bill.
“To be perfectly honest, in my proposal, we’ve got the beer tax too high, the wine tax too high. We’ve got two or three things that are just plain too high,” he said. “They need to be tweaked and everything. But the premise is what I’m talking about. The idea that you’re going to put in the hands of West Virginians a billion eighty-seven million dollars and they’re going to spend it. And literally, it’s going to absolutely accelerate our businesses like nobody’s business and then right on top of that, you’re going to have growth potential to kingdom come.”
