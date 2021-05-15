CHARLESTON — Federal benefits for those now on unemployment in West Virginia will end June 19, and a $1,000 incentive bonus for people to return to work is also being considered.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits will stop as a way to urge people to go back to work. Jobs are open here and around the country but many employers are finding it difficult to fill them.
Any weeks applied for prior to June 19 that are eligible under the federal requirements will be processed, he added, but not after that.
Justice said the state is also looking at a bonus to help incentivize people to go back to work, with the state chipping in a $500 signing bonus and the business that is hiring matching it, for a total of $1,000.
Recipients will have to work for at least 90 days to receive the bonus, he said. Details are still being worked out and may be finalized by Monday.
The bonus will apply only to those who are now unemployed, he added.
“We have got to get you back to work,” he said, and the state has “thousands” of jobs available. “Our small businesses and economic development depend on it.”
About 24,000 people are now drawing unemployment benefits in the state and receiving the federal “bump up” in benefits.
The June 19 date was set to give Workforce West Virginia enough time to “put this into action,” he added.
Justice said he is following suit with 12 other states that have dropped the federal $300 a week part of unemployment benefits that are in addition to state benefits.
The federal program is scheduled to end Sept. 6 but there is a nationwide shortage of workers, especially in entry level jobs where people may be making more money on unemployment than they would if they were employed.
“America is all about work,” he said. “If you are taking advantage of these programs, that time is over. It needs to end and we need to move forward.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.