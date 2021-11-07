PRINCETON — West Virginia’s counties are facing more financial strains next fiscal year with the prospect of paying even higher regional jail bills every month.
The West Virginia County Commission Association recently informed the state’s county governments that the regional jail system’s daily cost of housing an inmate could increase from $48.25 to $54.13.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said that the county’s monthly jail bill is already its biggest disbursement. This increase will be a big part of the creating the county’s next fiscal year budget.
“The money that we spend on the regional jail bill is a lot of it,” Buckner said, adding that the commission will have to see what other parts of the budget could be cut to help pay it.
County Commission Greg Puckett estimated that the county pays an average of $140,000 a month for housing inmates at the regional jail. This monthly payment is already more than what the county commission spends annually on economic development, he added.
With the estimated increase, the average jail bill could grow to $170,000 a month, Puckett said.
The Mercer County Day Report Center, home confinement and drug court options help reduce the county’s jail bill, but paying it is still difficult, Buckner said. The counties speak to the Legislature about the issue, but “it’s always fell on deaf ears.”
“The thing about is if we could just get the state police and the municipalities to pay their own jail bill, it would help immensely,” Buckner stated.
Puckett said that counties are the only entities that pay regional jail bills. Cities have Home Rule that allows them to have an additional tax on goods and services.
“Without a diversification of revenue, that cost will go back on the taxpayer,” he said about bigger jail bills. Mercer County now pays its jail bills out of general revenue.
“Our jail bill has been extremely high this year,” Commissioner Bill Archer said Friday. “It’s been challenging. If there is an additional bump this fiscal year, that would be tough to take. It’s already tough.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
